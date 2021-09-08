Round-up from the regions at the BVDzero Congress 2021

Dr Neil Paton for Gwaredu BVD

The live sessions attracted over 200 people from across Europe, South America, New Zealand and Australia as well as closer to home with all parts on the UK being represented.

Event organiser, Matt Yarnall from Bovela® makers, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health said: “The main subject covered by speakers was BVD eradication – some speaking about long-established schemes approaching their end, while others spoke about launching a programme and obtaining good sign up rates.”

Ireland is currently working towards BVD free status, which will involve ongoing testing and restriction of routine vaccination. This shift may have further implications for cross-border trade with Northern Ireland. The detail of the changes to the Irish programme were discussed in a talk by Dr Maria Guebenzu, BVD programme manager for Animal Health Ireland.

Dr Jenny Purcell from Scotland’s policy team

Dr Guebenzu pointed out that, as of 31st December 2020, there were only 14 PIs alive in 13 herds in Ireland, with only six being retained for more than three weeks.

“This means that there were many counties free of BVD but does highlight the issue of PI retention,” she said. “This was studied, especially around the impact on the following calving season. What it found was that if retention rates were high, eradication would be a long and slow journey but if PI eradication was sped up, this could be achieved much more rapidly.”

This was reflected in legislation with restrictions imposed and the average time PIs are kept on-farm is now two days (2021) compared to 12 days in 2018.

Support for farmers in Ireland in the form of a network of laboratories, clear and simple legislation, a useable database and financial support for the removal of PIs has also sped up rates of progress. Looking ahead, policy makers are currently developing a phased approach of implementing the final stage. This will combine bulk milk and young stock screening, abattoir testing and risk based surveillance.

Dr Maria Guelbenzu from Animal Health Ireland

“For most herds there will be no change, but for the small number of herds not BVD negative, they will have to come on board with the requirements the scheme makes,” Dr Geubenzu concluded.

Neil Shand, chief executive of the National Beef Association and BVDFree England board member, made the point that the eradication scheme for England began later than some of the other UK schemes, and its establishment was intended to be a concerted first step towards eradication.

“For the beef sector, the scheme focussed on breeding herds, not on finishing units. It was well supported across the industry although was, and remains, voluntary,” Mr Shand said. “It is recognised though that it will need some kind of legislation to implement a compulsory programme in order to finish the job.”

When funding was made available, the “Stamp it out!” initiative facilitated additional testing and surveillance, including a PI hunt if needed.

Neil Shand of BVDFree England and NBA

“Producers soon saw advantages of being able to state that a herd is BVD free; better prices at market for example. And those producers serious about eradicating the disease can look on the CHeCS BVD database for herds registered as BVD-free and avoid buying from any holding not registered,” he explained.

Mr Shand made the point that, for the beef sector especially, a phased approach with a set timeline will be important to allow producers to adapt and familiarise themselves with the rules. “There are no negatives of becoming BVD free; animal health and welfare improves, England comes into line with other nations so making trade more straightforward and we collectively protect the herds that have already made good progress.”

Dr Neil Paton from the RVC spoke about how Gwaredu BVD is progressing in Wales and where it aims to be in the future. The scheme’s approach, based on serological screening of youngstock, sets it apart from other UK schemes and the farm’s own vet can then decide whether a PI hunt is needed.

“Initial discussions began in 2011 and we have extended the screening programme to December 2022. Producers can achieve Gold status if they have had three negative tests, Silver with two negative tests or Bronze with one.

“Even though the scheme has been running for some time, 1000 producers engaged for the first time in 2020 and we are confident that, provided engagement rates remain strong, progress can be made towards getting 90% of herds engaged by the time the voluntary phase ends,” he explained.

Over the next two years, Dr Paton explained that the soon-to-be launched multispecies database will lead with BVD as its first example and Gwaredu BVD will work with the Welsh government to develop legislation.

“It is likely that legislation will include mandatory surveillance, testing for antibodies and, if found, movement off the unit will be restricted,” he explained. “A PI hunt may be compulsory and, in some cases, an inspection of facilities may take place to identify biosecurity weaknesses or if it is deemed to be high risk.”

Commenting on the congress, Matt Yarnall said: “BVD eradication remains a key focus for vets and their clients in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“But the different schemes, both in terms of how long they have been running, whether they are voluntary or mandatory and the detail of testing and surveillance, adds some complexity when looking at the UK as a whole.

“As congress organisers, we were delighted to have input from all parts of the UK and Ireland and the on-demand content includes talks from experts in Switzerland, Germany and Spain all of whom are at different stages of the eradication journey.”