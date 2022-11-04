Royal Air Force Typhoon jets take part in a routine training exercise in Northern Ireland
Low flying fighter jets over Northern Ireland have been raising some questions this afternoon.
By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
South Down MLA, Diane Forsythe, said a number of people have contacted her in relation to the low flying fighter jets, which were spotted flying over Ballymartin, Kilkeel and the South Down area.
“I have just received an update that they were Royal Air Force Typhoon Jets taking part in a routine training exercise in Northern Ireland,” the MLA explained.
“The jets have now landed at RAF Aldergrove near Belfast International Airport.”