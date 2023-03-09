Tickets for Friday 23 June are now on sale, and are only available to those already attending or who purchase a Friday or Saturday ticket to the Royal Highland Show.

A limited number of Royal Highland Hoolie Saturday tickets are still available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Showcasing the best of Scotland and Ireland’s homegrown country music talent, the line-up so far includes Derek Ryan, Skerryvore and Lisa McHugh, with more big names to be announced soon.

Presented in partnership with Farmer’s Bash, tickets are now on sale for Friday 23 June.

Royal Highland Hoolie, presented by Farmers Bash, will run from 6pm to 10.30pm on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June.

Royal Highland Hoolie tickets are £30, with VIP tickets available at £50. Tickets can be purchased at www.royalhighlandshow.org

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jim Warnock, chairman of Royal Highland Show organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), commented: “After such a fantastic line up of top-tier music events last year, we are really looking forward to expanding on the entertainment offering of the Royal Highland Show with the addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie.

“With such an exciting line up of top Scottish and Irish musical talent, there will be something for everyone at this new event, which offers a chance for Royal Highland Show visitors to extend their day out.

“Tickets are selling fast so book now to avoid disappointment.”Farmer’s Bash organiser, Nigel Campbell, added: “We know from experience that there is a huge demand for events like these and the Royal Highland Hoolie is the perfect opportunity for bringing rural communities together.

“It promises to be a terrific night of rousing Scottish and Irish music - get your dancing shoes ready!”

Advertisement