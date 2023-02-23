Royal Highland Show and Farmers Bash present Royal Highland Hoolie - Here's when tickets go on sale
The Royal Highland Show is launching tickets for a new Scottish music event to be held on Saturday 24 June.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday (24 February) for Royal Highland Hoolie, an evening of the best Scottish and Irish music.
Tickets are available only to those already attending or who purchase a Saturday ticket to the Royal Highland Show.
Hosted in partnership with legendary and sell-out country music phenomenon, Farmers Bash, the Royal Highland Hoolie will showcase some of Scotland and Ireland’s best homegrown musical talent.
The line-up of artists will be announced within the coming weeks and will represent the vibrancy of the intrinsically linked Scottish and Irish music scene, from traditional Scottish folk music to Irish Country - there will be something for everyone at this exciting new event.
Royal Highland Hoolie, presented by Farmers Bash, will run from 6pm to 10.30pm on Saturday 24 June.
Royal Highland Hoolie tickets are £30, with VIP tickets available at £50. Further details, including the line-up, will be announced in March. Tickets can be purchased from Friday 24 February here.
Jim Warnock, chairman of Royal Highland Show organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), commented: “Over the last few years, RHASS has been exploring options to satisfy the rising demand for evening entertainment at the Royal Highland Show. Last year the first-ever series of Big Top concerts were held, which saw acts performing to a sell-out crowd.
“This year, we are happy to be working with Farmers Bash to present the Royal Highland Hoolie, which promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment that we are sure will be welcomed by our visitors as a fun extension of their Royal Highland Show experience.”
Farmers Bash organiser, Nigel Campbell, added: “We are very much looking forward to bringing the spirit of Farmers Bash to Scotland. Our events are extremely popular amongst rural communities and we are sure that the Royal Highland Hoolie will be a fantastic night of live music and a great addition to the Royal Highland Show.”