Royal Highland Show: There truly is something for everyone at Scotland’s largest outdoor event

Highlighting what might be perceived as the more unexpected elements of the show, from mountain biking displays to the interactive and immersive Honey Marquee, show organisers have created a buzz around the 2024 event with the launch its new creative campaign – The Royal Highland Ohh!

Captivating audiences with the delightfully surprising array of attractions and activities on offer at the show, some of the elements featured in the campaign include:

For the foodies: Stuffed full of food and drink, the show offers boundless opportunities to sample Scotland’s finest produce including cookery demos with top chefs and a huge choice of food vendors serving everything from haggis neeps and tatties (The Haggis Box), freshly prepared fish and chips and lobster rolls (Alandas) to crisp hot churros (Jordan Events) and Greek gyros. A treasure trove of culinary delights, visitors can also explore Scotland’s Larder in association with The Scotsman which brings together hundreds of brands offering cheeses, fruits, oils, chocolates, spirits and more.

The 2024 Royal Highland Show is set to surprise and delight show-goers with ‘acres of epicness’, promising an unforgettable event for all attendees in it’s 202nd year.

For families: A key attraction for families, the RHET Discovery Centre is the perfect entertaining and educational base for younger visitors to the show. With a full programme of drop-in and bookable activities, kids can try their hand at milking Mabel the (fiberglass) cow, learn how to cook with lamb, take part in guided sessions such as honey tasting, candle making and viewing bees, and so much more.

With a dedicated kid zone located in the Countryside Area, there is plenty of fun for all the family to enjoy including hands on skills training with Tree-ditions Woodland Crafts School, live Sealpin Gundogs demonstrations, Elite Falconry’s birds of prey flying demonstrations, and the opportunity to get involved with creating a large willow lantern with Wild Rose Escapes.

Tickets to the show for children age 15 and under are free of charge.

For the shopaholic: For the avid shoppers, a vast range of retail opportunities await spread across numerous shopping villages, offering clothing, shoes, crafts, gifts, pet supplies, art, toys and a range of premium shopping outlets which can be found at the Countryside Village. Event attendees also might be surprised to find the Renewable Village, offering a variety of sustainable products and services including wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, tidal, biomass companies and more.

This year the Home and Gift Hall has had a layout revamp and now includes the Scottish Handcrafts Championships.

For the thrill seekers: Delivering the action and drama, sparks will fly in the heat of Farriery competition, equine entrants will be saddled up for show jumping and the daredevil BMX riders will be showing off their flips and tricks. Over in the forestry arena, visitors will be on the edge of their seats as they are entertained by axe throwers, live chainsaw carving, and pole climbers.

For the traditionalists: The many traditional aspects of the show will continue to provide weekend-long entertainment. Watch as the country’s top shearers battle it out for the esteemed title of Scottish National Champion or head to the main ring to see the Heavy Horse Turnouts. The spectacle of the Sixes taking place on Sunday is another one not to be missed.

For music lovers: For those wearing their dancing shoes, the West Stage line-up is not to be missed. Performances to suit all music tastes from folk rock and swing to reggae and opera will take place in addition to daily ceilidh sessions.

Additionally, tickets are available to purchase for the Royal Highland Hoolie presented with Farmers Bash which is back with eight live folk and country music acts performing on the evenings of Friday 21 and Saturday 22 June, including headline acts Tide Lines and Derek Ryan.

David Tennant, head of show for RHASS, said: “While tradition remains at the heart of the show, the event is far from conventional. Each year we build and grow on the last with an ever-increasing focus on sustainability while ensuring we continue to elevate the visitor experience.

“The show is renowned for its historic and traditional aspects, namely the livestock competitions and parades, however, over the years the show has developed so far beyond that, and we are excited to put a spotlight on some of the elements that visitors might not expect to find over the weekend.

“Last year, we were delighted to welcome 217,000 people to the Royal Highland Show and we look forward to building on the events success as we welcome even more visitors, both retuning patrons and newcomers, to the venue for 2024.”

The Royal Highland Show has revitalised the format of RHS TV for 2024, which will now be produced as a one-hour daily programme featuring key event highlights, interviews, and stories. The programme will broadcast on Freeview channel and will also be available to watch on demand on the Royal Highland Show Website.

Having run successfully for over two centuries, The Royal Highland Show remains the biggest fundraising event for RHASS.

Supported by the Royal Bank of Scotland, the 2024 Royal Highland Show will take place across four days at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, from 20th – 23rd June, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.