Royal Manx Agricultural Show goes ahead with a local feel

From dairy cows and a record entry of decorated Meg lambs, to heavy horses and Limousin bulls there was plenty of livestock on view and it all led up to the grand parade on the Saturday afternoon when the champions of each section entered the main ring

After the enforced cancellation of the Royal Manx in 2020, due to coronavirus, council members were adamant in their decision made in October 2020, to continue with plans for a show in 2021.

The Isle of Man at that time, was somewhat unique, as its borders were closed apart for essential travel, so didn’t endure the lengthy lockdowns seen outside of the island.

Show secretary Carol Kennaugh explained council made the decision to run the Show with locally based judges and entertainment.

Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2021

She explained: “The safety and well being of our own members, exhibitors and the general public was paramount in this decision, which met with much support from all.

“It did mean that for some breeds we affiliate to, we couldn’t use judges from their judging panels, however, our exhibitors readily accepted this.

“We have a vast array of knowledge and local expertise on island that we tend to overlook which is a great shame.”

RMAS president, John Quayle, from Glen Lough, had chosen his brother Peter to be this year’s supreme judge.

His final line up included Creer Brother’s from Cooilingel, Texel ram, Lee and Tom Cain’s Limousin heifer (Clontown Piggy Sue), Ned Kennaugh’s heavy horse (Brickell Diamond Jubilee) and a Holstein cow from Sandash Farms (Sandash Masterful Barbie).

After some deliberation, Creer Brother’s Texel ram, shown by Paula and Aalish Creer, was given the nod to be awarded the much coveted Deemster Johnson Supreme Champion Award.

A very happy Aailish said “it might be called ‘Creer Brothers’, but the girls did it”.

Paula said they had always known the ram who is named Ryders Cottoneye Joe was a bit special: “He’s a real good, classic Texel type and he’s already producing some good lambs.”

Danny Creer provided a little bit of the ram’s history.

He said: “I bought him in Welshpool. I had bred his grandfather and sold him for £8,500 nine years ago. So I knew his back breeding was very good.”

The ram is jointly owned by Creer Brothers and Proctor Farms Limited, who are based in Lancashire and he was sent across to cover ewes there last year as well as on the Creer’s farm here on the Island.

Between the two farms he has produced 184 lambs.

