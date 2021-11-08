Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships to be streamed online

The championships, held at Balmoral Park, in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland, will be streamed online at beefandlamb.org.uk

Last year’s stream proved very popular, reaching thousands of spectators worldwide and, this year, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) will once again stream both the show and sale at the premium beef and lamb event.

On the day, visitors can watch the championships live via a link posted on beefandlamb.org.uk, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

They can also tune directly into the Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championship’s You Tube channel.

The showing of premier beef cattle and lamb will take place on Tuesday 23 November at 11am. This is followed by the highly anticipated auction taking place from 6pm.

This year, the event will open its doors to the public and tickets will be available to purchase at the gate.

Buyers can opt to attend the sale in person or they can bid for champion livestock online through Beattie Livestock Sales on MartEye.

Conditions of entry (proof of Covid-19 status) can be found online at beefandlamb.org.uk

Admission is £5 for adults and free for under 12s when accompanied by an adult.

Admission for members of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is £2.50 and a valid membership card must be presented.

Entry for RUAS members is free of charge.