Royal Ulster Winter Fair deadline for entries approaching
The closing date for all livestock entries for the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, is fast approaching.
By Joanne Knox
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
All entries must be submitted online by Friday 18 November 2022 at 5pm.
The Winter Fair, solely sponsored by Danske Bank, returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park on Thursday 8 December 2022 from 9am to 5pm.
This one-day event has become a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas, having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland. It features Holstein, Aryshire, Dairy Shorthorn and Jersey breeds.
To view a copy of the Prize Schedule, or to enter online, visit winterfair.org.uk/livestock-exhibitors