Royal Ulster Winter Fair deadline for entries approaching

The closing date for all livestock entries for the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, is fast approaching.

By Joanne Knox
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

All entries must be submitted online by Friday 18 November 2022 at 5pm.

The Winter Fair, solely sponsored by Danske Bank, returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park on Thursday 8 December 2022 from 9am to 5pm. 

This one-day event has become a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas, having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland. It features Holstein, Aryshire, Dairy Shorthorn and Jersey breeds.

Karen Hughes, RUAS, reminds livestock exhibitors that the deadline for entries is Friday 18 November at 5pm.

To view a copy of the Prize Schedule, or to enter online, visit winterfair.org.uk/livestock-exhibitors

Keep up to date with 2022 Winter Fair news via the website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

