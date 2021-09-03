Royal Welsh Winter Fair makes a return

After not being able to hold event on the Royal Welsh Showground since the 2019 Winter Fair due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Society are excited to be welcoming returning exhibitors and visitors to the 2021 Royal Welsh Winter Fair which will once again showcase the finest prime stock to enjoy two-days packed full of competitions and Christmas shopping for the upcoming festive season.

Alwyn Rees, Winter Fair committee chairman said: “The society are delighted to be able to plan its first major event under the current guidelines since the 30th anniversary Winter Fair in 2019. I’m sure there are many exhibitors, traders and sponsors eagerly awaiting the return of event at the Royal Welsh Showground and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back for the 2021 Winter Fair. The event is being planned with Coronavirus restrictions in place however the society is looking forward to a successful show and we would like to encourage all those linked to the fair to get involved in this year’s event.”