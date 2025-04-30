RSABI announces new suicide prevention appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture, RSABI, has announced the appointment of Josie Barclay in the newly-created role of Suicide Prevention Lead.

Prior to joining RSABI, Josie – from a farming family in Moray – spent two years specialising as a senior practitioner in the mental health field. She has a degree in Social Work and a Postgraduate Certificate Mental Health Officer Award, both from Robert Gordon University.

RSABI is very grateful to The Alistair and Margaret Miller Charitable Trust for funding this special role which means that for the first time RSABI has a full-time member of staff focused on crucial suicide prevention work in Scottish agriculture.

As well as working long hours, the isolation of modern farming and lack of social contact, along with the impact of increased costs and uncertainty about the future, are factors which can have a major impact on the mental well-being of people in agriculture.

The aim of the new role is to maximise the opportunity for partnership working and collaboration with specialist organisations involved in suicide prevention, in line with the Scottish government’s Prevention Strategy, Creating Hope Together. Overseeing a major new research project will also form part of Josie’s remit in the coming years.

The announcement of Josie’s appointment coincides with the timing of the launch of Scotland’s new National Suicide Prevention Campaign which asks a simple question “What if a conversation about suicide could save a life?”

The idea behind the campaign is to normalise talking about suicide and to give people the confidence to have a conversation that could potentially save someone’s life. Alongside the campaign, a new website with a range of information, resources and a new local services directory is being launched at suicideprevention.scot.

RSABI is pleased to support the campaign, led by Suicide Prevention Scotland, a community of organisations working to deliver the Scottish government and COSLA’s joint suicide prevention strategy, Creating Hope Together.

“We are delighted to welcome Josie to the team at RSABI, especially at a time when there is so much excellent work being done and so many opportunities to amplify great initiatives with the power to be truly transformational, such as Suicide Prevention Scotland’s ‘What if…’ campaign,” said Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to work more closely with organisations involved in mental health as well connecting with individuals involved in farming and crofting who are keen to share their own mental health journeys to help others.

“There is so much potential to continue to reduce stigma about mental health and Josie’s appointment, along with a major piece of research we will be starting shortly, will allow us to raise more awareness of suicide prevention in the farming community. Coupled with mental health and suicide prevention training, the aim is to empower people to know that everyone in Scotland’s farming community can play a part in keeping people safe and helping to prevent suicide.”

If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help, speak to someone you trust or call one of these helplines:

Samaritans 116 123

Breathing Space 0800 83 85 87

NHS 24 mental health hub on 111

If you are ever in immediate danger or have the means to cause yourself harm, you should dial 999 and request an ambulance.

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support to people in Scottish agriculture including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry. Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk.