RSPB NI champions nature and climate action with lowland raised bog recovery programme

RSPB Northern Ireland has announced a new initiative to restore lowland raised bogs in the Bann Valley, South Lough Neagh, and East Fermanagh regions.

The Lowland Raised Bog Recovery Programme will restore a signature site and develop plans for up to seven new “shovel-ready” restoration sites, covering approximately 750 ha whilst creating six green jobs across Northern Ireland.

Funded in partnership by Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) the Lowland Raised Bog Recovery Programme is part of RSPB NI’s ambitious peatland programme. The project will create a pipeline of fully costed restoration projects to attract further investment, whilst also demonstrating with landowners, communities, and contractors about how these projects can be done and the benefits of this restoration work.

Peatlands, including lowland raised bogs, blanket bogs and fen, cover about 12% of Northern Ireland’s land, and are crucial in combating the nature and climate emergency. The percentage cover of peatland on the island of Ireland is only exceeded by three countries; Finland, Canada and Indonesia, and as such, our peatlands are important on a local, national and global level. Seamus Burns, RSPB NI’s Area Manager said: “We are thrilled to launch this critical peatland restoration programme. Peatlands are a very special resource for Northern Ireland, however, 86% has been damaged by pressures like turf cutting, draining and overgrazing. Restoring these peatlands will not only act as natural flood defences and offer better water quality but will also support a diverse range of wildlife, including Hen Harriers, Golden Plovers, and unique plants like Sphagnum mosses.”

Martin Clift, RSPB NI’s Peatland Programme Manager explained: “Thanks to the generous support of our funders, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and DAERA, the project will be able to contribute to the development of peatland restoration in Northern Ireland by outlining an ambitious conservation programme whilst also educating and inspiring local communities, farmers and landowners about the value of restoring our peatlands for natures recovery. With the team now in place, we can’t wait to get started.”

Eimear Reeve, Peatland Link Officer, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said: “The department, through the Environment Fund supports not for profit organisations and councils to deliver key environmental outcomes across Northern Ireland, and this RSPB project highlights the integral role of peatlands in meeting the challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change and will help us meet the targets set to address these”.

Liam McAleese, Director of our Natural World from Esmée Fairbairn Foundation added: “We are delighted to be supporting this programme. Northern Ireland's Peatland is both globally and locally important. Restoring it will not only deliver benefits for local communities but is essential for addressing the climate and Nature crisis.”

RSPB NI is a local charity that has been working to manage and restore peatland on its reserves, on farmland and in partnership with organisations for more than 30 years.

To find out more about or to support its work, visit www.rspb.org.uk