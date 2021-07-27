RUAS details requirements for entry to this year’s Balmoral Show

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 15th May 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye General views. of Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019 Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

The society announced on Facebook this morning that this year, tickets are day specific only and must be pre-purchased prior to the Show.

There are also strict requirements in relation to Covid-19 which must be met by those wishing to attend.

To attend the Show, it is a condition of entry that everyone will need to demonstrate their COVID-19 status on entry by providing either;

- Proof of full vaccination - both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the event); or

- Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival at the event, required for children 11 years and over

- Proof of natural COVID antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event (including 10 days self-isolation following the result)