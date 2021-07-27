RUAS details requirements for entry to this year’s Balmoral Show
Tickets for this year’s Balmoral Show have gone on sale, and the RUAS have detailed the requirements showgoers must meet before accessing the event.
The society announced on Facebook this morning that this year, tickets are day specific only and must be pre-purchased prior to the Show.
There are also strict requirements in relation to Covid-19 which must be met by those wishing to attend.
To attend the Show, it is a condition of entry that everyone will need to demonstrate their COVID-19 status on entry by providing either;
- Proof of full vaccination - both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the event); or
- Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival at the event, required for children 11 years and over
- Proof of natural COVID antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event (including 10 days self-isolation following the result)
To view full Terms and Conditions, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk