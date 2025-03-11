RUAS Elected Members of Council
At the Annual Meeting of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society held at the T3 Conference Centre on Friday March 7, the following 24 members were declared as members of the Council for a period of three years:-
- Dr Keith Agnew BAgr
- Alistair Armstrong
- Gareth Armstrong
- Stewart Baxter
- Andrew Bingham
- Ms Libby Clarke
- James Coburn
- Trevor Gabbie
- William Graham
- Wallace Gregg
- Nigel Hamill
- Gary Hanna
- Judith Lyons
- Charles Mark
- David Mark
- Alison Mercer BSc Hons Bsagr Cham Hons
- John Mercer BSc [Hons] CEng
- Dr Charlotte Moore BAgr FRAgS
- Peter Morrow
- John Murphy
- Joanne McKibbin
- John McMordie
- Roberta Simmons
- Robert Wallace