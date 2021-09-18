RUAS ready to get on with the show

He explained: “Balmoral Show did not take place in 2021, but we are delighted to run the show and promote agriculture as part of the society’s charitable objectives.

“Balmoral Show is our flagship event. If it doesn’t take place, the financial knock-on effects for the society are very significant.”

The RUAS president said that the decision had been taken to push head with a 2021 Balmoral Show in September for a number of reasons, adding: “The show is providing livestock breeders with a first opportunity to exhibit animals for almost two years.

“Given the ongoing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community, we wanted to hold off in holding the show until as late in the year as possible.

“Given the other uses required of Balmoral Park and other events planned for Northern Ireland, next week’s dates were the days that best suited the hosting of the show.”

Billy Martin is very conscious that Covid-19 infection rates in Northern Ireland are currently higher than in any other part of the UK.

“We have liaised closely with all relevant health professionals and government bodies in preparing for next week’s event,” he stressed.

“Exhibition aisles have been widened and all visitors will be requested to wear masks while indoors.”

The RUAS president also confirmed a large range of trade exhibitors for Balmoral Show 2021.

He commented:“A small number of long-standing exhibitors will not be taking part. But in most cases, this is due to problems impacting on other parts of the economy.

“For example, I know that a number of potential exhibitors have not been able to secure delivery of the new lorries and other equipment that they would have wanted to bring to the show.”

No sheep classes have been catalogued for next week’s show. Billy Martin added: “However, all of the sheep breeds will be represented at Balmoral 2021 under the auspices of the National Sheep Association. It is my clear understanding that live sheep will be an integral part of the exhibitions hosted by the different breed organisations.

“I would like to highlight the tremendous work put in by the National Sheep Association’s representative in Northern Ireland, Edward Adamson, for making all of this a reality.”

A total of 2,100 livestock entries have been catalogued to take part in the 650 competition classes, scheduled for next week’s show with record numbers in ponies and poultry classes.

“These figures encapsulate everything that is good about Balmoral Show and why I am looking forward so much to next week’s event,” said the RUAS president.

Looking ahead, Billy Martin confirmed that Balmoral Show will take place – as normal – during the second full week of May 2022.

He said: “I know that we can all look forward to a tremendous event next week. After that, it’s a case of planning for Balmoral Show 2022.”

Northern Ireland’s farm minister Edwin Poots is also looking forward to next week’s Balmoral Show.

He said: “We will see the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer in terms of agriculture, food and livestock and there will be plenty of entertainment, shows and good fun.

“We all missed the show last year after the pandemic meant it was unable to go ahead. I am therefore delighted that the show is able to go ahead this year and am looking forward to attending it for the first time as DAERA Minister.

“My Department also has a range of exhibition stands that will demonstrate what we do in DAERA in the areas of Green Growth, CAFRE, Forest Service, NIEA and a Centenary exhibit. Of course, in Northern Ireland’s Centenary year, we reflect on the changes in our agri-food sector, which has rapidly moved forward with innovative new methods and ground-breaking practices. We have seen advances in medicine, technology and robotics and our agri-food sector has always been ready and willing to embrace new ways of working.