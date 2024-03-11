RUAS welcomes 37th President

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John joined the Society as a member in 1979, was elected to Council in 1995 and has served on the Council Show Stewards, Sheep and Show Safety committees. He has also held the role of Chairman of the Cattle Committee and was elected twice as Chairman of the Winter Fair Committee.

Having stewarded at the Balmoral Show and Winter Fair on over 65 occasions, John’s expertise in the ring has proved invaluable to the Society in recent years. The 2024 Balmoral Show will not only mark his first engagement as President of the RUAS, but also his 30th consecutive year as an exhibitor.

Originally from Markethill in County Armagh, he grew up on a dairy farm and from here developed a passion for cattle. John alongside his wife and fellow Society member Ann, built their own herd of Aberdeen Angus cattle in Maghaberry which they show regularly.

Mr C John Henning is elected as the 37th President of the RUAS

From 1978 until 2016, John’s name was synonymous with Danske Bank (formerly Northern Bank) particularly within the agribusiness division, and his career and voluntary roles have seen him meet industry leaders and producers from across the province. From his involvement in the Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies (CARAS), to the Ulster Grassland Society, Lantra, northern division of the Guild of Agri Journalists of Ireland and supportive roles within Gleno Valley Young Farmers Club, John has reached the industry at a variety of levels and continues to engage with producers on a regular basis.

John commented: “It is a huge honour to be elected President of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. I attended my first Show almost sixty years ago and have been actively involved with the Society in various roles since 1979.