Runners get energised for Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon

Celebrating its landmark 40th anniversary this year, the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon has grown exponentially, from just over 3,000 runners competing in its inaugural year to now welcoming more than 16,000 participants, including international competitors and spectators alike.

With a full line up of events to suit all levels of fitness including the Marathon and Wheelchair Race, Team Relay and 8 Mile Walk, the route has been revamped in recent years to take in all four corners of the city, including historical milestones, celebrating the best of Belfast. Beginning at Stormont Estate, runners will take in trails across North, South, East and West Belfast before crossing the finish line at Ormeau Park.

Lidl Northern Ireland confirmed the fresh new partnership with Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon, delivering more than 2 tonnes of quality fruit to power runners to the finish line on race day. As ‘Official ‘Fresh Fruit Supplier’ to the event, Lidl Northern Ireland will be stationed at the start and finish line and relay changeover points throughout the course offering fresh bananas for a much-needed energy boost.

Lidl Northern Ireland today announced a brand-new partnership with Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon as its official ‘Fresh Fruit Supplier’. Lidl Northern Ireland will deliver more than 2 tonnes of quality fruit to power runners to the finish line on race day on Sunday 1 May. As ‘Official ‘Fresh Fruit Supplier’ to the event, Lidl Northern Ireland will be stationed at the start and finish line and relay changeover points throughout the course offering fresh bananas for a much-needed energy boost. Pictured at the launch is (L-R): Robbie Geary, Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon Manager, Sport for Good ambassador and Olympic runner Ciara Mageean and Phil Campbell, Supply Chain Director Lidl Northern Ireland. For more information visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk

John Allen, Chairman of Belfast City Marathon, said:“We’re thrilled to partner with Lidl Northern Ireland as our fresh fruit supplier. Nutrition is hugely important for all of our competitors and there is always a big demand each year for fresh bananas to help fuel runners to the finish. Not only that, but we have a large team of staff and volunteers working behind the scenes to ensure a fantastic race and day out, so it’s important to keep the whole team energised.

“As the region’s fastest-growing supermarket, the partnership with Lidl Northern Ireland was a very natural fit for us. It’s great to see this ‘up and running’ and to work with a partner so engaged in supporting the local community.”

The partnership is the latest move by the retailer in support of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, ‘A Better Tomorrow’, which aims to create a better, more sustainable future for customers, communities and the world.

Phil Campbell, Supply Chain Director at Lidl Northern Ireland said:“The Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon is the premier race in the running calendar and an iconic city event. I’m delighted to confirm that Lidl Northern Ireland is the Official Fresh Fruit Supplier for this flagship event and I look forward to supporting tens of thousands of competitors on race day with a nutritional boost throughout the 26.2-mile course.

“With 41 stores across Northern Ireland and more than 300,000 weekly shoppers, we pride ourselves on offering the freshest and most affordable produce on the market. We’re also heavily invested in supporting our local communities and this new partnership is just one of the many ways in which we aim to help the wider public maintain a healthy diet and active lifestyle.”

Olympic runner and Lidl Northern Ireland Sport for Good Ambassador Ciara Mageean said: “As a middle distance runner myself I know only too well how important it is to have adequate fuel in your body for an endurance race like Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. It’s also really important to pay attention to your body and recognise when you need to top up your energy levels.

“I’ve seen a lot of athletes opt for quick energy drinks and gels, but sometimes these can be high in sugar or artificial ingredients, and not always the best choice. For me, you can’t beat the natural nutrition found in fresh fruit to give you the energy you need. I wish every participant the best of luck and hope they enjoy a ‘Lidl boost’ as they make their way around the course.”

For more information on Lidl Northern Ireland’s corporate social responsibility programme A Better Tomorrow please visit lidl-ni.co.uk