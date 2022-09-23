Rupert the Cockapoo and Finn the Labradoodle are searching for loving new owners

Two-year-old Rupert is a lovely Cockapoo.

He is a young, lively dog with plenty of energy and character. Rupert would love active owners who enjoy long walks and breed experience would be ideal.

He can be quite strong on the lead so someone who is able to handle his strength and energy levels is required.

Rupert

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also a very smart boy so would do well in a home environment with owners who are prepared to continue with his training.

It’s important that his adopters are around for most of the day, especially to begin with, to allow him time to settle into his new home.

Rupert may require a couple of meets at the centre as he can be a little shy on first meeting, but soon becomes best friends.

Rupert can only be rehomed to an adult only home with no other dogs.

Finn

He can have doggy pals out and about, but he would much prefer to be the only dog in the home.

A secure garden is required for Rupert to run around in and enjoy.

Next is Finn, an adorable Labrador x Poodle (Labradoodle) who is aged just one.

Finn is a bouncy and lively, big boy.

He enjoys an active lifestyle and would love for his new owners to offer him loads of exciting new places to walk, exercise and explore.

He can be strong on the lead when out walking, so adopters will need to understand this and continue with training.

He isn’t a big fan of the car, so will require patience and understanding to build his confidence when travelling.

Finn is not used to being left alone, so owners who are at home for most of the day are required, especially initially while he settles into his new home.

He could potentially live with another dog which would be dependent on meets at the rehoming centre.

Finn could live with children aged 12 and over. A secure garden is a must where he can play.