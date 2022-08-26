Rural Affairs Minister visits Waringstown village renewal scheme

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding was secured from the Village Renewal Scheme of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, and delivered by Southern Organisation for Action in Rural Areas (SOAR) Local Action Group.

The village renewal measure aims to support the drafting and update of integrated village plans and the capital investment to implement actions identified in village plans.

The public realm improvement scheme included works at the Mill Hill/Banbridge Road junction, new pathways using paving and kerbing in the form of natural stone products, provision and installation of street furniture, and tree planting along with new street lighting.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots is pictured with Cllr Kyle Savage, SOAR Chairperson, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield, and Harris Jones, Chair of Waringstown together at a recent visit to the public realm scheme in Waringstown.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These works have made the village more attractive for potential services and businesses and improved the quality of community space.

Welcoming the completion of the Waringstown Village Renewal Project, Mr Poots said: “I am delighted that my department was able to provide grant funding of over £222,000 through the Village Renewal strand of the Rural Development Programme.

“This project has greatly improved the infrastructure of the village through a range of works, benefiting all those living in these rural areas.

“The improvements made are a great example of the collaborative working between my department and the local action group, and I am delighted that, despite the many challenges brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, these projects, like many others throughout the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area, have been successfully completed.

“I want to thank all involved for their hard work and dedication in bringing these to fruition.”

Chairperson of SOAR, Councillor Kyle Savage, commented: “For many years the village of Waringstown has been in need of public realm improvements.

“With this investment, through SOAR’s village renewal Tier 2 scheme, Waringstown’s potential has been realised and these completed works will reinvigorate the area for residents and visitors alike and help to renew civic pride and attract future investment.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield, added: “It is brilliant to see revitalisation plans for Waringstown become a reality thanks in part to the support and guidance from the borough’s local action group SOAR ABC.