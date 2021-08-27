Rural Britain can contribute to levelling up
The NFU says a new, ambitious, revolutionary approach is needed to ensure the government’s levelling up agenda recognises the value of rural Britain, after a roundtable1 hosted by the thinktank Onward outlined the economic and societal gains to be made.
NFU President Minette Batters said: “Currently, a lot of rural communities feel they are being left behind.
“We need to ensure that government policy – whether it’s affordable housing, planning, health, education or transport – work well for everyone, in urban and rural environments alike.
“Farming – and rural Britain – can provide solutions to many of the challenges we face, from green growth and climate change mitigation to improving the health and wellbeing of our nation by the food we produce, while contributing more than £120 billion to the national economy.”