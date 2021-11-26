Rural Chaplain diary for next week

Rural Chaplain Kenny Hanna plans to be at the sales and events listed below over the next week.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:59 pm

You are welcome to speak to him in confidence. He is here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

His phone number is 07938488372.

. Saturday (today) - Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales (daytime) - sheep sale

. Saturday (today) - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep sale

. Saturday (today) - Banbridge Tractor, Truck & Vintage Run. Leaving Fane Valley Stores in Banbridge at 2pm. In aid of two excellent charities - Breast Cancer Support and the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

. Thursday - Hilltown (evening) - sheep sale

. Saturday (next, 4th December) - Markethill (daytime) - store heifers & bullocks, sucklers & weanlings

