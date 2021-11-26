Rural Chaplain diary for next week
Rural Chaplain Kenny Hanna plans to be at the sales and events listed below over the next week.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:59 pm
You are welcome to speak to him in confidence. He is here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
His phone number is 07938488372.
. Saturday (today) - Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales (daytime) - sheep sale
. Saturday (today) - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep sale
. Saturday (today) - Banbridge Tractor, Truck & Vintage Run. Leaving Fane Valley Stores in Banbridge at 2pm. In aid of two excellent charities - Breast Cancer Support and the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.
. Thursday - Hilltown (evening) - sheep sale
. Saturday (next, 4th December) - Markethill (daytime) - store heifers & bullocks, sucklers & weanlings