Rural chaplain Kenny shares some exciting news

There is a new addition to Kenny’s team – Jim Henning – the former managing director of Armaghdown Creameries Ltd. and pedigree Hereford breeder.

Jim will be joining the rural chaplaincy team and will be visiting livestock markets one day per week.

He is well-known in farming circles across Armagh, Down and further afield, with Kenny stating Jim will be a ‘real blessing to him and many others’.

Jim Henning.

Jim is an elder in Tullyvallen Presbyterian Church in Co. Armagh and, since retiring, he has studied at Cornhill Bible teaching course and become an accredited preacher.

Rural chaplain, Kenny, added: “Jim and I plan, God willing, to be at the following sales and events this week.

“Serving Jesus and working with others for the blessing of farmers and farming families.

“You are welcome to speak to us in confidence.

“Happy to help anyone we can.”

Rural chaplain diary this week:

Monday 6 December

Downpatrick Co-op - cattle

Evening sale

Tuesday 7 December

Greenmount Christian Union

Evening

Thursday 9 December

Winter Fair (due to the generosity of Rural Support, Kenny will be on the Rural Support stand)

Daytime

Thursday 9 December

Markethill Livestock Market - Christmas Cracker Weanling Show and Sale

Evening

Friday 10 December

Rathfriland Co-op - cattle

Daytime

Saturday 11 December

Downpatrick Co-op - sheep sale, accompanied by Jim