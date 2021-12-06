Rural chaplain Kenny shares some exciting news
An exciting new development has been announced by the rural chaplain, Rev. Kenny Hanna.
There is a new addition to Kenny’s team – Jim Henning – the former managing director of Armaghdown Creameries Ltd. and pedigree Hereford breeder.
Jim will be joining the rural chaplaincy team and will be visiting livestock markets one day per week.
He is well-known in farming circles across Armagh, Down and further afield, with Kenny stating Jim will be a ‘real blessing to him and many others’.
Jim is an elder in Tullyvallen Presbyterian Church in Co. Armagh and, since retiring, he has studied at Cornhill Bible teaching course and become an accredited preacher.
Rural chaplain, Kenny, added: “Jim and I plan, God willing, to be at the following sales and events this week.
“Serving Jesus and working with others for the blessing of farmers and farming families.
“You are welcome to speak to us in confidence.
“Happy to help anyone we can.”
Rural chaplain diary this week:
Monday 6 December
Downpatrick Co-op - cattle
Evening sale
Tuesday 7 December
Greenmount Christian Union
Evening
Thursday 9 December
Winter Fair (due to the generosity of Rural Support, Kenny will be on the Rural Support stand)
Daytime
Thursday 9 December
Markethill Livestock Market - Christmas Cracker Weanling Show and Sale
Evening
Friday 10 December
Rathfriland Co-op - cattle
Daytime
Saturday 11 December
Downpatrick Co-op - sheep sale, accompanied by Jim
Daytime sale