Rural Policy webinars get underway

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA pictured with Joshua O'Neill from 160B Consulting Ltd as he shows the Minister how innovative engineering equipment which was funded under DAERA's Rural Micro Business Growth Scheme helped transform their rural business at Old Brickworks, Dungannon.

The framework’s aim will be to create a sustainable rural community where people want to live, work and be active. The framework is based around five areas: innovation, tourism, wellbeing, employment and connectivity and closes on 6 September.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots recently visited 160B Consulting Ltd an innovative rural engineering business outside Dungannon to highlight the business and employment aspect of the proposals.

He said: “With the consultation now underway I want as many stakeholders and interested rural dwellers to come forward with their views and ideas.

“Previous rural investment schemes have created hundreds of jobs and made dreams come true for new business opportunities across Northern Ireland.

“160B Consulting Ltd at the old brickworks in Dungannon is a fantastic example of this in action. The Rural Micro Business Growth Scheme funded high tech equipment which allowed this innovative rural engineering business to get off the ground.”

He added: “This is exactly the kind of project a future programme being developed from the new rural policy framework should help.

“Such projects help create employment in the local community keeping young people in rural areas.

“ I would encourage anyone who is interested to access one of my department’s webinars on the policy which are on weekly this summer - details on our website.”

The consultation will run through Citizen Space until 6 September 2021.