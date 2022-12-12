Rural schools continue to play key role in promoting farm safety across Northern Ireland

HSENI invited rural primary school pupils (foundation, Key Stage One and Key Stage Two) and pupils from Special Schools in Northern Ireland to enter the annual poster competition highlighting farm dangers.

Twelve winning drawings, each illustrating a common danger on the farm, will feature in the 2023 calendar. In addition to seeing their artwork in print, each of the winners receive a £50 gift card.

Launching the calendar at Drumadonnell Primary School, Ballyroney, near Banbridge, HSENI Chief Executive Robert Kidd said: “Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations in Northern Ireland, with 62 work related deaths in the ten years up to the end of last year. Tragically this includes three children under the age of 15.

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’ Child Farm Safety calendar at Drumadonnell PS is Alfie Henning (9), HSENI Chief Executive Robert Kidd, Sarah-Beth Porter (10), Drumadonnell PS Principal Mr Keith Spiers, and Anna Burden (10).

“Our competition will see over 43,000 calendars featuring monthly safety messages illustrated in a colourful and engaging way. The calendars will be distributed exclusively to rural primary schools and special schools for children to take home.

“My hope is that these will be prominently displayed and serve as a daily reminder of the critical importance for attention to health and safety by everyone living and working on a farm.”

The calendar was sponsored by: Farm Safety Partnership members and affiliates, Abbey Autoline, Livestock and Meat Commission, NFU Mutual, PowerNI, Ulster Farmers Union, Northern Ireland Safety Group, DAERA and LANTRA.

For more information about child safety on farms visit: www.hseni.gov.uk/farmsafety

Drumadonnell PS pupils Sarah-Beth Porter (10), Alfie Henning (9), and Anna Burden (7) at the launch of the 2023 ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’ Child Farm Safety calendar.

