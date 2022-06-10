Rural Support back on the road at local agricultural shows

They kick-started the local show season by attending last weekend’s Ballymoney Show, where the local community came out in force to support the first show since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

After having no shows for two years it was great to have an in-person event where they could talk, engage, and listen to those who called by the stand and were interested in the services and programmes Rural Support offers.

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Marketing and Communications Co-ordinator, commented: “What a weekend for the start of the local show season.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots and Hannah Kirkpatrick, Marketing and Communications Co-Ordinator for Rural Support

“It was great to be in Ballymoney, talking and engaging with farmers and farming families.

“We are so excited to be back out and about again seeing familiar faces and meeting some new ones too.

“We plan to have a presence at most of the shows this year so do call by the stand if you see us at your local show, we would love to see you.”

Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots also attended the show and called by the stand to chat with the team.

Mr Poots said: “I am delighted to see the return of our local shows and it was great to see Rural Support having a presence at Ballymoney.

“If you are out at any shows this year I would encourage you to drop by their stand and chat with the team to hear about the programmes and services they offer, especially in these challenging times for the sector,” he ended.

With a busy show season ahead, the team at Rural Support are planning to have a stand at the majority of the shows and are delighted to get back on the road again.

Armagh Show returns to Gosford Forest Park today (Saturday) and Rural Support will be present.

The team are planning to attend the following shows during the rest of the summer season:

Armagh Show - Saturday 11 June

Ballymena Show - Saturday 18 June

Omagh Show - Saturday 2 July

Castlewellan Show - Saturday 16 July

Londonderry/Limavady Show - Saturday 16 July

Antrim Show - Saturday 23 July

Clogher Valley - Wednesday 27 July

Fermanagh Show - Wednesday 3 August and Thursday 4 August

If you are attending any of the shows, the team would love to see you and have a chat.