Rural Support celebrating successful Agewell Award of Glenarm Plough on Group

To help address these concerns, Rural Support developed a project called Plough On which aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers.

One of the groups developed was Glenarm Plough On Group. This group has been running since October 2021 and has 19 men registered.

The Plough On project aims to tackle rural isolation and improve mental and physical wellbeing through socialisation and participation in rural heritage/farming-based activities and excursions, encouraging individuals to get and stay well – physically and emotionally.

Shannon McCullagh (Plough on Co-ordiantor, Rural Support), Maureen Currie (Group Leader) and Roy Kennedy (Group Volunteer). (Pic: Rural Support)

On 1 March Glenarm group leader, Maureen Currie, and volunteer, Roy Kennedy, attended the Agewell Awards at the Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena, and proudly won the ‘Supporting Local Older People Award’.

Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Co-ordinator, commented: “The Agewell Awards are an opportunity to recognise individuals and community groups who have displayed outstanding commitment to improving the quality of life for older people in our community in Mid and East Antrim, so it was a true testimony to the Glenarm group on how much it positively serves the farming community in their area.

“I am so proud of the group for what they have achieved, its been such a pleasure working with them.”

If you would like to support a group, by donating regularly or a one-off occasion, please contact Shannon on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected].