Rural Support chosen charity for annual tractor run

Ballinrees Cultural and Community Society have this year chosen Rural Support as this year’s charity for their now annual tractor run which will be held on Saturday 13 September 2025 commencing from Ballinrees Lane at 11am registration from 10am.

Open to vintage and modern tractors.

Rural Support is a registered charity to provide a range of programmes and services for farmers and farm family members to support personal wellbeing, the farming community in Northern Ireland continues to experience challenge and adversity year on year whether it is battling with weather, red tape and even illness and bereavement the charity provides high quality programmes and services to help farming families and their businesses.

Our tractor run which has been run for a number of years and has generously supported a number of worthy charities, look forward to the extended support again this year, certainly the most favourable weather to date has enabled farmers to have most if not all their harvesting operations complete, leaving many tractor drivers more freedom of time this year, so we therefore look forward to a good response and support for the charity.

Organisers getting set for annual tractor run L to R Glenn Kerr (chairman) Jonathan Kerr, Ian Calvin, Edwin Calvin, Samuel Sloan.

The society have chosen a different route from the past year starting from Ballinrees, along Windyhill Road, Ballystrone Road, Dunhill Road, Ringrash Road, Blakes Road, Gortycavan Roa,d Dartries Lane, Sconce Road, and finally down the Windyhill Road to starting point.

The chosen route give drivers the opportunity to take in the beautiful scenery of the area from the Antrim Hills to the Atlantic Ocean.

The charge for tractors vintage and modern is a mere £15 which includes a free burger lunch for the driver, burger lunches will be available for supporters to the charity from noon on the day, and we look forward to members from the general public.