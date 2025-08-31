Rural Support Launch ‘Big Book of Farm Support’ for the Agri Sector

In an era where farm businesses and rural livelihoods are increasingly under threat, Rural Support, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland, provides essential support to the agricultural sector.

By offering financial guidance, technical assistance, mental health counselling, suite of therapeutical interventions and farm business support, the charity is ensuring the wellbeing, resilience, and sustainability of our farming families.

To help with the growing demand for Rural Supports programmes and services, the farm support charity have launched their ‘Big Book of Farm Support’ booklet that is available to farming families, agricultural businesses and health care professionals.

This booklet provides essential information, guidance, and tools to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Director of Programmes, Gyles Dawson, launching The Big Book of Farm Support.

Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support, said: “By compiling this critical information into a clear and user-friendly booklet, Rural Support aims to bridge knowledge gaps, promote self-reliance, and strengthen farm families across the province. The booklet reflects the charity’s commitment to long-term impact by equipping farmers not just with support but with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive independently.”

The ‘Big Book of Farm Support’ booklet serves as a practical reference that covers key areas such succession planning, bereavement, financial planning, mental health concerns and farm business support. By consolidating expert knowledge and localised guidance, the booklet helps farmers make informed decisions, promote self-help, reduce stigmatism, and increase sustainability. Moreover, it fosters resilience in farming communities by promoting best practices, innovation, and access to critical support services. In essence, this farm support booklet plays a crucial role in strengthening farm families, supporting livelihoods, and advancing the development of the agricultural sector.

If you would like a copy of the booklet, please get in touch with the Farm Support Unit within Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]

Rural Support, encourages all members of the farming community to visit their Farm Support Hub www.ruralsupport.org.uk which has been developed to provide practical, at your fingertips resources for the agri-sector. Furthermore, if you have any concerns in relation to your farm business or personal wellbeing, please contact their freephone confidential support line 0800 138 1678, open Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm.