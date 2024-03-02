Rural Support receive CPD Accreditation for their Boots on the Ground Programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This course has been developed to provide those working within the agri-sector with a basic understanding of mental health issues and a knowledge of how to engage supportively with farmers experiencing stress, including how and where to seek help.

These situations often impact the employee and so the training includes how to manage their own emotional wellbeing.

CPD (Continuing Professional Development) exists to ensure that an individual enhances their skills and abilities whilst further learning is progressed in a structured, practical and relevant way to guarantee that there are applied efficiencies to the learning.

Gillian Reid, Head of Farm Support at Rural Support, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition for our Boots on the Ground Programme which is already making such an impact within the agri-sector. This programme has now been assessed to the highest standard, reassuring participants of the high quality of content and delivery which will enhance their professional skills and abilities.

“We now look forward to working with more companies and organisations so that together we can help our farming families and ultimately strengthen the agri-sector in Northern Ireland.”

Boots on the Ground was first established in Spring 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic as many agri-sector employees felt they were the farmers’ confidante and having unprecedented conversations – particularly around mental health – and these were having an impact, both on the farmer and the agri-employee.

Since then, this programme has been delivered to various industry bodies across Northern Ireland including vets, insurance companies and meal merchants to name but a few.

CEO of Rural Support, Kevin Doherty, commented: “I am so proud that we as a charity organisation have received this accreditation for our mental health awareness training programme, Boots on the Ground.

“This will empower individuals to take charge of their own learning and development and for us as a charity to grow and progress our stature within the agricultural sector. I must also congratulate our staff for the hard work and dedication for getting this recognition over the line, it is a fantastic achievement for Rural Support.”

If you would like to enquire about a ‘Boots on the Ground’ training session for your organisation, please contact the Farm Support Team by emailing [email protected] or telephone the office on 028 8676 0040.

