Rural Support reflects on ‘productive year’ during AGM

The board heard from vice-chair, Derek Lough, whose report reflected upon the successful year the organisation has had and the breadth of support it has provided to the farming community.

During the reporting year, when the organisation celebrated its 20th anniversary, Rural Support reached over 28,500 beneficiaries through its programmes, services and NI Farm Support Hub.

It hosted a visit from HRH Prince of Wales, developed a range of new projects of support in relation to the farm business, mental well-being and for older and vulnerable members of the rural and farming community.

Rural Support Board of Directors and staff team

This year also saw an increase in Rural Support’s collaboration with key stakeholders in the public, private and commercial sectors, who deal with farmers on a day-to-day basis through their ‘Boots on the Ground’ scenario-based training, and through the establishment of the NI Agri-Rural Health Forum.

The organisation also continued to promote and develop social farming for the benefit of vulnerable citizens and farming families.

The AGM brought about a number of changes to the Board of Directors.

Stepping down on Tuesday night, following two consecutive terms, was secretary, Dr Rebecca Orr, and treasurer, James Moore.

Dr Rebecca Orr, Vice Chair Derek Lough, CEO Veronica Morris and James Moore

Throughout their time on the board, both Rebecca and James were instrumental in many key elements of the work carried out by Rural Support over the years, supporting farmers and their families.

In closing remarks, James said: “It has been a pleasure sitting on the board of Rural Support, watching the organisation grow from strength to strength in its support to the farming community, and I know it will continue to do so over the next 20 years.”

Rebecca added: “I will always champion the great work of Rural Support, reminding farmers and their families that there is help out there.

“I have grown a lot as a person, both professionally and personally, sitting on this board and it has been a wonderful experience.

Veronica Morris CEO, Robin Irvine, former CEO of NIGTA, Zita McNaugher Past President of YFCU, Derek Lough, Vice Chair

“I wish the new board all the very best for the year ahead.”

The board welcomed two new trustees - past president of YFCU, Zita McNaugher, and Robin Irvine, former CEO of NIGTA.

The evening came to a close with some final words from Veronica Morris CEO.

“The 2021/22 financial year was a time of escalating pressures on farmers and farming families, as well as an incredibly challenging period of isolation due to the Covid 19 pandemic,” she said.

“As we move into our new reporting period, we continue to improve and develop our programmes and services to respond to changing need. The support, commitment and dedication of our board is integral to the organisation.

“I want to thank James and Rebecca for all their hard work over the years, it has been invaluable and would like to welcome our new Trustees Robin and Zita to the team.

“I look forward to working with you as we continue to serve our farming families.”