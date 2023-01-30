Rural Support, supporting agri-sector workers with their ‘Boots on the Ground’

This year they have increased their collaboration with key stakeholders in the public, private and commercial sectors who deal with farmers on a day-to-day basis through their Boots on the Ground scenario-based training.

This training programme has been developed to assist those who are dealing directly with the farmer and members of the farming family on a day-to-day basis, to know how to identify signs of poor mental health and emotional well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boots on the Ground tackles the topic of mental health and is an awareness training programme for all employees in the agri-sector. Through scenario-based discussions, employees will learn how to manage difficult situations on farm and be better prepared for when they have to deliver bad news. It helps participants to understand what they can do to help including appropriate signposting. This training equips the staff with the knowledge to best support their clients during difficult times.

Rural Support mentor Marcus McCollum and head of farm support, Gillian Reid presenting Boots on the Ground to around 40 UFU staff at their group manager away day

The training also provides support to employees who may be under stress and encourages

the development of positive self-care routines and tools, as well as awareness of when to

ask for help.

CEO Veronica Morris commented on the training: “It is very encouraging to see those within the industry taking the steps to support our farming community with mental health and well-being as well as acknowledging the importance of looking after their own staff as well.

“It is not easy to go on to a farm in the normal course of your work and know how best to support the farmer when things are not going so well or there are mental stressors at play.

“This training provides tailored training in what to do and say, how to say it and how to refer into services such as Rural Support. As importantly it helps sector workers to take care of their own mental well-being as well so they can go about their working life with confidence and know how to leave the mental load at the door when they get home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you would like to enquire about a Boots on the Ground training session or find out more about the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Monnday-Friday 9am-9pm.

Rural Support was established in 2002 and provides a range of services for farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland including a support line.

Rural Support co-ordinates the Social Farming Support Service for Northern Ireland, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).