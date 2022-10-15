The Plough On project, delivered by Rural Support and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, works to improve the mental and emotional wellbeing of older farmers across Northern Ireland.

Developed in recognition of the importance of older farmers to the agricultural community, and the valuable contribution they have and continue to make, the visit provided an opportunity to engage with MLAs to highlight the lived experience of older farmers and their impact on agriculture across Northern Ireland, as well as demonstrate the impact and importance of the project for the 166 men involved.

Hosted by the Assembly Engagement Team, the event took the form of a discussion panel, chaired by Derek Lough, Rural Support vice-chairperson and UFU director, along with Brian Knipe, Plough On group leader and farmer; William Hyde, Plough On participant and farmer; Clodagh Crowe and Keelin McGartland from Rural Support. This was followed by round table discussions over lunch where MLAs joined participants and staff. The group were then given a tour of Parliament Buildings.

The Plough On project outside Stormont.

Most Popular

Speaking at the event, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA said: “Our older farmers are a very important part of the agriculture community and not only have contributed significantly to the sector over past decades but continue to add their expertise and experience now with their legacy lasting well into the future. It is crucial that they are listened to and their continuing impact valued and acknowledged. I am delighted to see representatives from the Plough On group here today at Stormont and commend this programme for giving these older farmers an opportunity to meet together to build social connections and develop ways to improve their physical and mental health”.

Judith McCann, representing the National Lottery Community Fund, added: “I have really enjoyed hearing the experiences of the farmers taking part in the Plough On project to date and it is brilliant to see their experiences and legacy continuing in the agri-sector in Northern Ireland. It is thanks to the generosity of lottery players that projects of this type can be delivered here to help people like these older farmers and our gratitude is extended to them for their ongoing support.”

Veronica Morris, Chief Executive, commented: “The Plough On project is an important part of Rural Support’s focus on providing meaningful and practical support for farmers and their families at different stages across their farming lives. The panel discussion clearly highlighted the continuing impact that our older farmers have on the agri-sector and its future. Rural Support remains committed to ensuring that their contribution is acknowledged, and their legacy honoured as the project continues to roll out over between now and 2025.”

To find out more about this project and other services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.

Advertisement

Participants of the Plough On project in Stormont.