Social Farming is an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education and social services in rural areas.

Throughout the week, they held five open farm days across Northern Ireland at Laurelview Equestrian Centre and Farm, Templepatrick, Co. Antrim; Annagh Social Farm, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh; Jubilee Farm, Glynn, Co. Antrim; Yellow Road Farm, Hilltown, Co. Down and Behind the Stable Door Farm, Bangor, Co. Down.

Those who attended the open days witnessed active social farms in practice, including highlighting a typical day for participants and how being a social farmer benefits the farmer.

Marie Kelly, from Yellow Road Farm, has provided social farming activities with her husband since 2013.

Their farm welcomes individuals who have mental health issues, a learning disability or are on the autism spectrum.

Marie commented: “We are privileged to welcome our participants every week and to host this open farm event. Participants enjoyed showing some of the activities they get involved in. This event has demonstrated the importance of social farming to its participants and the positive impact of being in a safe environment where individuals can work closely with nature and develop social connections within their local rural community.”

DAERA has been a key driver in the development of social farming in Northern Ireland since 2011 and, on Thursday at Yellow Road Farm, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots attended the open farm morning.

Aoibeann Walsh, Rural Support, Bronagh McElroy, Yellow Road Farm, Marie Kelly, Yellow Road, Paul Kelly, Yellow Road Farm, Veronica Morris, Rural Support, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, along with participants Martin, Conor, Christopher, and Brian.

Mr Poots commented: “I am delighted to see first-hand today the impact that social farming has on the participants involved and would like to thank Marie and her team for the work they do here. It is clear to see how much the participants enjoy coming here each week, taking part in everyday farm activities, learning new skills and being part of the team.

“The ongoing development of social farming in Northern Ireland requires farmers to be equipped to deliver a service; to have a funding and referral pathway to facilitate participation; and participants being able to engage. This relies on the continuation of the partnership and cross-departmental working which has been undertaken to date and I am committed to ensuring that my department continues to support this.

“I would like to also congratulate Rural Support on their commitment to supporting the development and sustainability of social farming and to the social farmers who work so hard to facilitate this service as a viable alternative to traditional health and social care support.”

The awareness week campaign was delivered in conjunction with Social Farming Ireland, who facilitated open farm visits in the Republic of Ireland.

Hannah Kirkpatrick, Rural Support, Aoibeann Walsh, Rural Support, Marie Kelly, Yellow Road Farm, Paul Kelly, Yellow Road, Elizabeth McIlwaine, DAERA, Veronica Morris, Rural Support, Clodagh Crowe, Rural Support, along with participants from Yellow Road, Martin, Conor, Christopher and Brian.

For more information about social farming, contact Rural Support on Tel. 028 8676 0040 or go to the NI Farm Support Hub www.ruralsupport.org.uk