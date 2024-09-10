East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said improvements to bus, rail and community transport infrastructure and provision must be made in order to fully serve rural areas.

Speaking on BBC News NI’s Public Transport Day, Ms Sugden said that while Belfast was celebrating the opening of the new Grand Central Station, people in rural areas were often left with services that we unreliable or infrequent, making them impractical for many users.

“There is a significant shortage of regular and reliable public transport services in the more rural parts of Northern Ireland,” Ms Sugden said.

“For older people and those who do not drive this can cause all sorts of problems, including not getting to medical appointments or not being able to socialise and see friends and family. For those who have the choice, driving is the only real option available.

“Loneliness is a real problem among older people and this is exasperated by living in rural areas. While community transport services do a great job, their funding is not always guaranteed and they cannot take on the full burden of an inadequate public transport service.

“Much has been talked about in terms of improving rail networks, and doing so, particularly in my constituency, would be very welcome, although more suited to longer journeys. We also need to improve bus services so that we can support rural dwellers, reduce loneliness and isolation and get people using more sustainable methods of transport.

“As a government we spend far less on public transport per head in Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK, despite having a significant rural population. If we are to better serve these communities then we need to invest in better infrastructure and ensure practical and regular transport services.”