Saddleford wins North Country Cheviot national

Northern Ireland’s North Country Cheviot club’s national show took place at the start of July at Omagh Agricultural Show.

One of the biggest turn out of North Country Cheviots Northern Ireland has ever seen, with 149 sheep entered.

Weather was fantastic in Omagh along with the quality of North Country Cheviots on show, which attracted breeders from all over the UK and Ireland.

Quantity and class was definitely in abundance put before renowned breeder Roderick Runciman of the Allanshaws flock.

Hill champion from kelly brothers of Crockataggart flock, with handler Shea Lewis and judge Roderick Runciman. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Roderick who is no stranger to the show ring himself, following a win of breed and interbreed at the Royal Highland Show on several occasions and many other shows and sales over the years.

He holds the record for North Country Cheviots park type ram at £15,000 having achieved this triumph in two separate instances.

Starting off proceedings was the aged ram class, where the Murnion family of Castleview flock, took the honours with a strong stock ram, ahead of Richard Black of Bridgeview flock in second place, and Matthew McLaughlin of Derrylin flock taking third.

Up next was the shearling ram class, picking up the red rosette was Gareth Henderson, of Saddleford flock, with an eye catching shearling, second place was Orla and Thomas McCallister of Oakwood flock and Richard Black of Bridgeview flock taking third place.

Hill champions on the day, champion, reserve and second reserve. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Next out was the ram lambs, where Alister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock took the win, with a very smart ram lamb.

Second place went to Micheal Johnston of Largy flock and third place was jack Smyth of Bessie Bell flock.

Stepping out next was the female classes, commencing with the aged ewe class. Sealing victory was Gareth Henderson of Saddleford flock, with a very power ewe.

Second place was Richard Black of Bridgeview flock and Alister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock coming third.

First prize group of three from Matthew McLaughlin of Derrylin flock. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Then the crowds got to see Henderson’s outstanding shearling ewe, tapped out to lead the way, ahead of Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock coming second and Alastair Armstrong of Strathgole in third.

Then it was the turn of the ewe lambs, this being one of the biggest classes of the day, taking top spot was Murnion family of Castleview, with a sparky ewe lamb.

Second place was Orla and Thomas McCallister of Oakwood flock and Jack Smyth of BessieBell flock taking third.

The pair of lambs were out next.

First prize pair of lambs from Murnion family of Castle view flock. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Taking this was Murnion family of Castle View flock with a fantastic pair, Orla and Thomas McCallister of Oakwood coming second and Richard Black of Bridgeview flock taking third place.

The group of three was up next, where Matthew MacLaughlin of Derrylin flock took the win, with an excellent matchy group of three. Ahead of Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy in second place and Richard Black of Bridgeview picking up third place.

After some deliberation it was Gareth Henderson’s outstanding shearling ewe taking the overall NCC park championship, Murnion family of Castleview taking reserve championship, with their brilliant ewe lamb,

Allister McNeill’s smart ram lamb took second reserve spot.

The hill type North Country Cheviots were up next for judging.

Two shear rams were up first, claiming this one was Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns flock. Next was the shearling ram class, where first place went to James Stubber of Aughentaine flock, and Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns flock taking third place.

Second reserve champion from Allister McNeill Kilvaddy Flock. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

Ram lambs were next on the agenda, first place went to Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns flock, with James Stubber of Aughentaine taking second and third place.

Aged ewes were out next, starting off the female classes.

With James Stubber of Aughentaine flock taking the top spot, ahead of Kelly brothers of Crockataggart flock taking second, and Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns taking third place.

Next was the shearling ewes, where a fantastic shearling from Kelly brothers of Crockataggart took the win, followed by James Stubber of Aughentaine in second place and Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns in third.

Ewe lamb class was next up. First and second place went to James Stubber of Aughentaine flock, and Kelly brothers of Crockataggart taking third place.

Next was the pair of lambs where James Stubber of Aughentaine flock took the win with Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns coming second.

In the championship it was Kelly brothers of Crockataggarts fantastic shearling ewe taking top spot as overall champion, and James Stubber of Aughentaines ewe lamb taking reserve spot, with Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns and his ram lamb taking second reserve place.

In the overall championship for the supreme North Country Cheviot of the show, it was Gareth Henderson of Saddleford’s exceptional park type shearling ewe taking the rosette.

Kelly Brothers of Crockataggart took reserve champion with their hill type shearling ewe.

All in all the display at the national show in Omagh is a perfect example of how the breed is expanding and gaining more and more interest each year, with a mass of spectators and new breeders coming in.

The North Country Cheviots premiere sale takes place on Friday 29 August 2025 in Beatties Livestock Centre.