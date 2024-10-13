Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The importance of making safe working practices on farm a top priority was the take home message shared at the recent launch of the Farm Safety Partnership’s (FSP) latest action plan.

As an affiliate FSP member, the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) attended the event held in CAFRE Greenmount at the beginning of October to voice support for the ongoing work of the FSP and its aim to reduce the number of accidents and incidents and improve the health and safety of those involved in farming in Northern Ireland.

Speaking following the event, LMC chief executive, Colin Smith, said: “The FSP, coordinated by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) was established in 2012. Since then much progress has been made by partners and affiliates in highlighting the importance of farm safety. I have no doubt that ongoing efforts have inspired farmers, farm workers and those present in the farmyard to pause, even if momentarily to think about their safety and that of those around them.

“In turn I am confident that accidents have been prevented and ultimately lives may have been saved.”

The FSP action plan for 2024-2027 sets out in detail a range of actions aimed at improving safety standards in farming with a key message that taking small steps can save lives. It also reflects on some of the key achievements from the previous period.

Colin added: “Although farming continues to be one of the most dangerous occupations anyone can aspire to undertake, the statistics relating to fatal accidents are showing signs of improvement, albeit at a slow pace.

“Key causes of fatal incidents on farm are equipment, falls/falling objects and animals, with statistics outlining males and older age groups to

Pictured is LMC chief executive Colin Smith (right) and Iain Smith, Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland president.

be more susceptible.

"These insights underscore the importance of industry redoubling its efforts to promote and encourage safe working practices on farm.”

From an LMC perspective much work is ongoing at various levels to raise awareness of farm safety.

Colin outlined: “Recent reviews of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS) have served to put best practices for safety at the heart of management standards.

“An array of promotional activity is also carried out by the Commission annually.

"Worthy of note in the past calendar year was the distribution of hundreds of children’s high-vis vests to consumers and farm families at Balmoral Show. LMC will also sponsor the HSENI’s soon-to-be published ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm Child Safety Calendar’.

“This popular resource is produced each year and distributed widely to farming families through rural primary schools.

"We are proud to support awareness campaigns such as Farm Safety Week, Mind Your Head and flag important safety information at key times of the year when work on farm peaks, such as silage season and open/closed periods for slurry spreading.”