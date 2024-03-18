Saint Patrick's weekend win for Irish rider Abi Lyle in Addington International Freestyle to Music Grand Prix

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bangor, County Down, native’s upbeat techno mix music freestyle programme, which included an expressive extended canter movement, saw her score an unbeatable 74.995% with her own and Caroline Clarry's Harmony’s Rosseau gelding for her first ever international Grand Prix Kür win.

Andrew Gould and Genie placed second for Great Britain on 74.065%.

Greece's Theodora Livanos and Robinvale completed the podium in third on a 73.920% total.“I'm delighted,” said Abi.

County Down native Abi Lyle and the 13-year-old KWPN gelding Giraldo danced their way to victory in the Grand Prix Kür (Freestyle to Music) class.

“Giraldo was with me this evening and he was so good in the Grand Prix yesterday.

“My first time to have the Irish national anthem played at the prize-giving ceremony, what an honour.

“It is a fun music freestyle programme and apart from a little blip in the collected walk it went really well, he just felt so ready to do it.”Fifteen-year-old Sophia Doheny finished her first ever senior international Grand Prix Kür with a flourish, completing one-handed down the centre line with the Westphalian gelding Enrico for a top 12 placing with her Viva La Vida-themed freestyle programme.

Sophia and the KWPN gelding Batiqar placed fifth in the junior international individual class on 68.578%.

Pony rider Laragh Byrne scored 66.576% with Steendieks Dali Gold for sixth in the pony international individual class.