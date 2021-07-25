Salads are a bit more exciting and you don’t need a jar of salad cream!

When I was growing up a salad constituted lettuce, boiled egg, tomato, scallions and salad cream. If you were lucky there’d be some ham, boiled new potatoes and a jar of pickled beetroot on the side. Salads are a bit more exciting these days and the world is your oyster with the ingredients and flavours to experiment with.

The elderflower season is coming to an end but there’s still time to forage the creamy white flowers and preserve their fragrant essence for the coming months. A simple way is to wash the flowers, pat dry on kitchen paper and press into a clean jar. Cover with cider vinegar and seal. When you open the jar it’s got the aroma and taste of the sweet flowers mingled with the zingy vinegar. Another way to preserve them is wash, pat them dry and arrange on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Place in a low oven, around 100oc and slowly dry out until there is no moisture in the flowers. Shake the flowers into a bowl to remove the stems and mix with seasalt. Store in jam jars. This is a great seasoning for fish, pork or grilled vegetables. My first recipe uses elderflower vinegar in a pork salad with radishes, apple and ginger and a light yoghurt based dressing. Locally grown radishes are readily available now and are deliciously peppery. Use the tops too if they’re fresh and green for extra zing and crunch.

New potatoes are in full swing now. I love the signs at farm gates and the side of the road proclaiming “Queens” available now. Give them a scrub, boil or steam them and toss in butter for something divine. To be honest I could eat a bowl and not really need anything else.

Serendipitously mackerel have made their way to our coastal waters and are plentiful. The best way to get this illustrious fish is to go straight to a harbour where fishing boats go out. Spanking fresh mackerel is one of the best things to eat. My recipe combines these two iconic flavours in a smoked mackerel and new potato salad.

Home smoking mackerel isn’t difficult – you only need basic equipment but the result is a million miles from the plastic wrapped stuff you get in supermarkets. The hot potatoes are tossed in a buttermilk dressing with scallions. Spuds straight from the pan will soak up all the flavour of a cool dressing and the scallions add an extra savoury zing. If you had a jar of pickled beetroot it wouldn’t go amiss with this either.