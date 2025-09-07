Sale time again for Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders

As the year moves on at an alarmingly rapid pace we are into September and the time has all too quickly come round for Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders again to start making preparations for their annual sale which is only a matter of days away in Hilltown on Wednesda, September 17.

No matter what is happening in the wider world, farmers have to carry on as close to the new normal, whatever that may prove to be, as people depend on them to produce food for the table.

With the effect that Brexit, the Northern Ireland protocol and Bluetongue restrictions has had on the importation of sheep into Northern Ireland this sale represents an excellent opportunity to purchase quality Blackface females and be able to bring them home with you on the day with all the advantages that ensue from such an operation.

Also, the sale will be available to view and bid on Marteye and arrangements can be made with the sellers to take sheep back to the home farms to await collection by online buyers.

Blackface ewe lambs ready for the sale

The harsh hill areas such as the Mournes and Slieve Croob have traditionally produced a reservoir of quality blackface females, which are drafted to marginal or lowland farms either as ewe lambs, shearling ewes or aged ewes, where they are bred pure or crossed with various breeds including the Bluefaced Leicester to produce the much sought after Mule ewe.

In an ever increasing technological age, it is vitally important to have a social media profile.

If you put Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders into Google this will give you a link to the Facebook page where anyone can view or download the sale catalogue at the click of a mouse in the week leading up to the sale.

Over many years the sale has gained an increasing reputation for quality female stock and with this very much in mind the local society decided a few years ago that the sale would reflect that reputation and would be a female only evening sale.

A group of quality Blackface aged ewes coming straight of the hill ready for the sale

The sale will start at 7pm sharp with mule ewe lambs followed immediately by Blackface shearling ewes, Blackface ewe lambs and then Blackface aged ewes.

All stock will be in the saleyard and sorted into their lots as per the catalogue for roughly three hours before the sale starts to give perspective buyers a chance to view inspect and choose their preferred purchases.