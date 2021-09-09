Sands & Rice win Fermoy Five Bird

Patti - C McVeigh & Dtr - Abbey Social - proudly displaying Wee Bobby - 1st Open Ulster Fed Fermoy

The annual Fermoy Five Bird Y/B Championship was also flown.

The birds were liberated on 28/08/21 at 10.45 am in a light south easterly wind. 352 members sent 7,893 birds and the race was sponsored by NIPA President Mr David Mawhinney. Top bird on the day winning, 1st Club Ballyholland, 1st Sect G (53/1,471) and 1st Open belongs to the top award winning racing partnership of Sands & Rice. The winning young hen was bred from their multi award winning family based on the Willy Jacobs. Breeding: Sire was a winner of 2nd Open NIPA Tullamore 19,600 birds (beaten on trap by loftmate).

Dam was a winner of 1st Open NIPA Fermoy 12,040 birds. The full brother won 1st Open NIPA Gowran Park 16,509 birds last season and was winner of NIPA Young Bird Of The Year, RPRA (Irish Region) Young Bird Of The Year and RPRA (Overall) Young Bird Of The Year Awards.

Micky Kelly & Sons - Abbey Social - 1st Open Ulster Fed Talbenny

Section C Report

Top bird in Section C winning 1st Club Ligoniel HPS, 1st 2nd Sect C (52/881) 4th & 5th Open is the top racing and multi award winning partnership of G & M Atcheson. Also 1st Section C and 2nd Open Fermoy 5 Bird. Michael’s winner from Fermoy is a Cheq hen. Breeding: Sire is a son of Gregg Bros & McCandless fantastic racer and breeder Ulster Dazzler. Dam is a gift pigeon (Christmas Box Hen) from his good friend Stuart Fawcett. Michael’s winner from Fermoy 5 bird is a Mealy cock direct from his super breeding Albert Derva cock when paired to a daughter of Champion Greggor.

Section D Report:

Top two birds in Section D winning 1st Club Colin, 1st Sect D (41/995) 11t Open is the family partnership of John Gregory & Sons. They were also 1st Sect & 3rd Open in the Fermoy Five Bird Championship. Their latest winner is a blue cock who had just taken to a new hen and was very keen. He lifts the DTW in the club as well as winning the Section from both races. Breeding: Sire was a gift bird from clubmates Johnston Bros and is a direct son of their super pigeon Whitenose. This cock has now bred two 1st Section winners for the partnership. Dam is a sister to their INFC North Section winner from Skibb in 2017. A half brother to this cock also won the section from Fermoy in the OB season.

P & C McComb - Crossgar HPS - 1st Sect F Fermoy.

Section F Report:

Top bird in Section F (topping the section from both races) winning 1st Club Crossgar HPS, 1st Sect F (9/184) is the husband/wife partnership of Paddy & Catherine McComb – P & C McComb. Their latest top performer was a gift bird from Summit Lofts (Joe Brown). The winning blue pied hen was racing roundabout. The winner was 9th Club & 31st Section last week.

Section G Report:

See Opening Report

Michael Atcheson - G & M Atcheson - Ligoniel - 1st Sect C Fermoy.

Section G – Fermoy Five Bird Report.

Top bird in Section G winning 1st Sect (24/120) & 13th Open is JJ McCabe – Millvale. JJ was 1st Club 2nd Sect & 3rd Open Fermoy and 1st Club 1st Sect & 13th Open Five Bird. Both birds were bought as a kit of youngsters from good friend Ian Gibb. This was only the 2nd race of their career having flown Gowran Park previously.

ULSTER FEDERATION

FERMOY FIVE BIRD CHAMPIONSHIP

John Gregory & Sons - Colin HPS - 1st Sect D Fermoy.

The annual Fermoy Five Bird Championship race was flown recently. Top bird winning 1st Club Abbey Social & 1st Open Ulster Federation was the partnership of Ciaran McVeigh & Dtr. Their latest top performer, “Wee Bobby”, was a blue cheq cock, a darkness youngster. Breeding: Gunter Prange Ringlose/Heremans Ceusters. Ciaran was quick to point out that his 9 year old secret weapon – daughter Patti – is the backbone of the partnership and has the birds in tip top shape.

TALBENNY YOUNG BIRD DERBY

The annual Talbenny Young Bird Derby was flown on 04/09/21. Top bird winning 1st Club Abbey Social and 1st Open Ulster Federation belongs to the partnership of Micky Kelly & Sons. Their winner that was bred from gift birds from good friends Gregg Brothers & McCandless. Breeding: Sire - Direct Son of Champion Red Fawcett, 1st NIPA YB Champion pigeon 1st Irish Region RPRA Champion YB, 1st National RPRA Champion YB When paired to a direct daughter of Rik Herman’s Champion Cowgirl 1st Bourges National 24,676 b & 1st Olympiad. Dam: A direct daughter of Stefaan Lambrechts Champion Racer/Breeder “Blauwe As” when paired to a direct daughter of Dirk Van den Bulcks nest sister of Champion Kittle. Mickey and family were quick to point out the following: “We cannot thank Paul and Stephen Gregg & Newcastle Jacqui enough for all their kindness. We would also like to thank Brendan and Roseleen Clarke, all the members of West Belfast HPS, Gerry Reynolds and the members of Abbey HPS”.

Micky has called his latest Derby winner “Wee Jude”.

MALCOLM ROBINSON – BONDHILL

The pigeon fraternity had a great loss recently with the untimely passing of long distance icon Mr Malcolm Robinson – Bondhill.

JJ McCabe - Millvale - 1st Sect G Fermoy Five Bird

Malcolm had a fantastic record in the long distance events winning numerous top awards. Some of Malcolm’s top awards include 1st Open Lamballe Old Bird Derby, 1st Open Penzance Young Bird National 2016, 3rd & 5th Open Kings Cup, Harkness Rosebowl Winner (Best Two Bird Average Kings Cup), 5th Open Kings Cup 2011, INFC Hall Of Fame Winner, 6th Open INFC Yearling National, 4th Open Kings Cup 2018 etc.

STOP PRESS: The entire stock, race birds and youngsters will be offered online in the coming weeks on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site. First online will be the kit of 2021 darkness youngsters. These youngsters are bred from all the top long distance stock in the stock loft – online very shortly.

More information next week.