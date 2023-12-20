Santa has been sure to complete his full vehicle safety checks ahead of the big day

Children across Northern Ireland were delighted with the news that Santa Claus has been praised by the Health & Safety Executive of Northern Ireland for the high standards in which he maintains his sleigh and reindeers.

Children across Northern Ireland were delighted with the news that Santa Claus has been praised by the Health & Safety Executive of Northern Ireland for the high standards in which he maintains his sleigh and reindeers

Santa was spotted doing his own vehicle checks in preparation for his Christmas Eve journey, ensuring his sleigh, harnesses and lights were all in good working order.

Louis Burns, deputy chief executive of the Health & Safety Executive, said: “Santa is much loved and has an extremely important job to do at Christmas, and I'm delighted to see that he doesn't cut any corners when it comes to the safety of his sleigh and reindeers, and he puts Elf and Safety at the centre of his preparations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s carrying presents for every boy and girl across the world, so it’s important that nothing goes wrong on his journey. Luckily, Santa always keeps his vehicle in excellent condition and his sleigh and reindeer are in full working order, and he has been given the all clear to proceed with his work on Christmas Eve.”