Santa swaps his reindeer for horsepower in special visit

Father Christmas swapped his reindeer for horsepower when he visited the pupils at St. Mary’s Primary School, Bolton on Swale.

The brand new tractor was loaned to Santa and his elves by Brian Robinson Machinery for the occasion.

The school decided to treat children to something a bit different this year, as Father Christmas hasn’t been able to go into school due to the Covid-19 pandemic!

