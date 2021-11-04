Santas prepare to head to Saintfield event

What an amazing impact when the Santas first appear over Todds Hill in Saintfield. The crowds watching are left speechless.

Now into its 15th year, this spectacular Christmas extravaganza has become one of the most eagerly anticipated on the Christmas calendar.

Riders from all over the province dressed up as Santa will converge on the historical market town to take part.

The day will start with everyone meeting at Andrews Yard 50, Lisburn Rd. Saintfield for a mulled wine and mince pie reception before moving out at 12 noon. The riders will make their way up the Old Belfast Road, turning right into the Lessans Road and following the same route back to Saintfield they have taken for very many years.

Joan Cunningham Ride Organiser and 85-year-old Albert Lowry leading the 2020 Santa Ride last year. Albert Has been leading the ride with Joan since it started in 2007 and God Willing, is very much looking forward to leading it again this year

The ride is scheduled to arrive on Saintfield Main Street. at approximately 1.30pm.

All entries will be taken online soon - follow Facebook and website for information.

Adults £20 Children £10.

Full details of the ride plus a map of the route will be published nearer the time. See press for details.