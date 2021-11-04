Santas prepare to head to Saintfield event
The 2021 Saintfield Christmas Charity Santa Ride will take place on Saturday, 4th December.
Now into its 15th year, this spectacular Christmas extravaganza has become one of the most eagerly anticipated on the Christmas calendar.
Riders from all over the province dressed up as Santa will converge on the historical market town to take part.
The day will start with everyone meeting at Andrews Yard 50, Lisburn Rd. Saintfield for a mulled wine and mince pie reception before moving out at 12 noon. The riders will make their way up the Old Belfast Road, turning right into the Lessans Road and following the same route back to Saintfield they have taken for very many years.
The ride is scheduled to arrive on Saintfield Main Street. at approximately 1.30pm.
All entries will be taken online soon - follow Facebook and website for information.
Adults £20 Children £10.
Full details of the ride plus a map of the route will be published nearer the time. See press for details.
Enquiries to Joan Cunningham 07775860744 email [email protected] - website www.saintfieldhorseshow/christmascharityride