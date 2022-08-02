Sarah Jane steals the show with Dexter heifer Ballinderry Crumble

Judging was conducted by Kevin Hasemore from Sussex, whom was impressed by the high standard of cattle on show.

Judging kicked off with the cow class, which saw Ballyboley Calamity, exhibited by Ryan Lavery top the class, closely followed by Ballyhartfield Nessa and Friary Olga from the McAreavey Family.

A strong class of 12 maiden and in calf heifers saw Ballinderry Crumble from Lester’s Pedigrees stand top of the line up with Derryola Lily and Derryola Alison from the herd of Ryan Lavery come in second and third place.

Kevin Hasemore, Dexter Judge congratulates Sarah Jane, Lily and Leah Lester from Lester's Pedigrees on their Champion Dexter at Antrim Show.

Despite a smaller number in the bull class, the quality on display was exceptional, putting the judge through his paces, finally placing Rathnafishogue T Bone, from Ryan Lavery in 1st place with Northbrook Atlas from the Bloomer Family in close second.

A good entry in the calf class saw Derryola Red Bull shown by Ryan Lavery place top of the line, followed by Ballinderry Norseman from the McAreavey Family in second. Derryola Frankie, again from Ryan Lavery was in third position.

In the Dexter Young Handler section Sarah Jane Lester pipped sister Lily Lester to 1st position in the under 12 year old class. Peter McAreavey came out on top against some stiff competition in the 12 to 18 year old class, followed by sisters Jane and Grace Bloomer.

The Championship line up saw three entries from the Derryola herd of Ryan Lavery, but it was the sole entry from Lester’s Pedigree’s, Ballinderry Crumble, who was tapped out as Breed Champion. This yearling heifer, purchased from the McAreavey family at the NI Dexter Cattle Group Premier Show and Sale back in May, caught the eye of the judge Kevin Hasemore, and was amply led by five year old Sarah Jane Lester to claim her first Breed Championship.

Judge Kevin Hasemore, Sussex congratulates Ryan Lavery, Aghalee with his Reserve Champion, Ballyboley Calamity at Antrim Show.

Commenting on his Champion, Kevin concluded that ‘she is a very stylish heifer with great breed character. I think she will have a very bright future ahead of her’. The nine year old cow, Ballyboley Calamity, shown by Ryan Lavery was tapped out as Reserve Champion, also claiming her first title of the season.

Not done with competing yet, Sarah Jane and Crumble headed off to the Interbreed Young Handlers class to compete in the under 13 year old category where against stiff competition in a big class judge Laura Irvine tapped her out in third place.

After a quick break, Sarah Jane and Crumble where back into the ring again to compete in the Pedigree Beef Heifer Derby. Despite not placing in the top two, she was awarded a special prize and Honorable Mention for her handling skills and ringcraft.

Late in the day, alongside all other beef breeds, Sarah Jane and Crumble competed in the Champion of Champions, showcasing the Dexter breed to the public.

Sarah Jane Lester.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to congratulate Sarah Jane and Lester Pedigrees on their success at Antrim Show and like many know that both handler and calf have a very bright future in the showring.

Results:

Cow or heifer born on or before 31st December 2019: 1st Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballyhartfield Nessa, McAreavey Family; 3rd Friary Olga, McAreavey Family

Heifer born on or after 1st January 2020 and on or before 31st July 2021: 1st Ballinderry Crumble, Lester Pedigrees; 2nd Derryola Lily, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery

Jayne Bloomer, Imogen Kirkland and Harrison Smith with their entries in the Dexter Heifer class at Antrim Show.

Bull born on or before 31st July 2021: 1st Rathnafishogue T Bone, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Northbrook Atlas, Bloomer Family; 3rd Loughside Luxe Lad, Racheal Garret

Bull or heifer calf born on or after 1st August 2021: 1st Derryola Red Bull, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballinderry Norseman, McAreavey Family; 3rd Derryola Frankie, Ryan Lavery.

Pairs: 1st Montgomery and Henry; 2nd Bloomer Family; 3rd Kelly McConnell.

Young handler under 12 years old: 1st Sarah Jane Lester; 2nd Lily Lester

Young handlers 12 to 18 years old: 1st Peter McAreavey; 2nd Jane Bloomer; 3rd Grace Bloomer

Champion

Grace and Jayne Bloomer alongside Peter McAreavey, winners in the over 12 year old Dexter Young Handlers.

Ballinderry Crumble, Lester Pedigrees

Reserve Champion: Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery.

Interbreed Young Handlers under 13 years old: Sarah Jane Lester

Lily and Sarah Jane Lester winners in the under 12 year old Dexter Young Handlers.

Sarah Jane Lester proudly displays her heifer Ballinderry Crumble in the Dexter Championship at Antrim Show.

Sarah Jane Lester presented with Championship prizes from Dexter Judge Kevin Hasemore, for her heifer Ballinderry Crumble.