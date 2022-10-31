Around 10,000 visitors passed through the gates to see some of the finest quality cattle and sheep the UK has to offer. The highlight of the day, as always, was the crowning of this year’s Supreme Champion, awarded to ‘Sassy Girl’, a 16-month-old Limousin heifer from Little and Shortt. Reserve Champion went to ‘Prime Suspect’, the British Blue cross heifer from Duffton, Small and Wilkinson.

Throughout the day, commercial and pedigree cattle and sheep competed in 127 classes, which included the five breed society shows; The Aberdeen Angus Winter National Show; The Beef Shorthorn National Calf Show; The Simmental Regional Calf Show; The Border British Blue Club Calf Show; and The Hereford National Calf Show. There was also an abundance of young talent in the three young handlers’ classes. Spirits were high and it was fantastic to see so many members of the livestock industry out in force to showcase the phenomenal work that goes on behind the scenes to produce livestock of this calibre. See here for a full list of results.

In the sheep sections, sponsored by mainline sponsors Carrs Billington, Norbrook and Woodhead bros, there was a huge number of high-quality entries put forward for judging. The overall Champion went to R Garth and S Priestley for a pair of heavy weight Beltex, and Reserve went to Firm of Shawhead Farm for a pair of cross bred lambs, put forward in the ‘other hill bred ewe’ class.

Trevor Foster, had the difficult job of casting his eye over the Mule gimmer lambs. The NEMSA Perpetual Trophy, presented to the best pair of NEMSA tagged lambs, was Carnforth’s James Robinson, who also scooped first in the Single Mule Gimmer Lamb class. The reserve in both classes was Philip Elliott from Mungrisdale Penrith.

For the first time ever, the event was livestreamed with viewers tuning in from across the globe. The trio of guest commentators was made up by Northern Ireland's Libby Clarke, who presented the commercial cattle classes with Andy Frazier, and Scott Brown who presented the sheep section.

New this year was a vlogging competition to encourage the next generation to get involved in promoting British agriculture. With social media playing a huge part in many peoples’ lives, H&H sees this as a valuable opportunity to showcase our industry and educate the end user. Open to individuals 18 years or under, this inaugural competition was won by 12-year-old Honor Graham from Midtown Farm, Dumfries and Galloway. Judge Will Roobottom, who is the face of Cowley Hill Farm, was blown away by Honor’s confidence and ability to interact with her audience. As part of her prize, Honor was given the opportunity to film a vlog alongside Will at Agri Expo. Runner up was 14-year old Georgia Silvester from Staffordshire.

Speaking after the event, H&H Group Chief Executive, Richard Rankin, said: “The 2022 Borderway Agri Expo has been a spectacular showcase of British agriculture and we are exceptionally proud to be able to deliver this event. It has always been our aim to represent everyone within the industry, and I believe that with such a full and varied programme we achieved this.

“It’s wonderful to be able to bring together so many people from all sectors of the industry and work collaboratively to promote the strength and innovation of farming in the UK.”

The H&H Land and Estates seminar series returned after its successful launch last year. To a packed ring both seminars included a question-and-answer session, which provoked some very interesting questions on Live Exports, Future Payment Schemes, Food Security and challenges faced by the next generation within the agricultural industry.

The highly anticipated David Thomlinson Award was presented to someone who shares David’s dedication and passion for the industry, John Hall of Inglewood Edge. His nomination shone through due to his commitment to helping others succeed and paving a way for the young people to secure the future of the industry and the breeds he cares so deeply about.

To test the skills, knowledge, and capabilities of the progressive livestock farmer, the David Allen Stockperson of the Year Award saw pairs of Young Farmers’ Club members battle it out across three classes. Run in conjunction with David Allen, The British Charolais Cattle Society, NEMSA and Cumbrian Young Farmers, this year’s winning duo were Chloe Brough and Macey Rumney; second place was taken by Sophie Mitchell and Katie Bell, and third by Rosie Winter and Joe Pattinson.

A key element of Borderway Agri Expo is always the trade exhibition and with over 140 trade stands, it represented all aspects of the agri industry. Judged by Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Claire Hensman, the best breeds stand was awarded to the British Wagyu; G Shepherd Animal Health scooped overall best indoor stand and Carrs Billington the best outdoor stand.

H&H Managing Director, Scott Donaldson, stated: “This year we reached a new milestone with our 15th event and on behalf of everyone here at Harrison and Hetherington I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support. Each and every person that attends, whether they be livestock exhibitors, trade stand holders, or simply just visiting the event, plays a part in making the event as successful as it is today.

“Agri Expo has gone from strength to strength over the years and the sheer volume of people through the doors, and the quality of livestock exhibited, is testament to that.

“Once again, Agri Expo has brought together people from within the Agri industry across the globe and the new livestreaming has highlighted just how far and wide our audience spans which is incredible. The feedback we have received is phenomenal and highlights that events such as these really are cornerstones in bringing people together and steering the future of British agriculture.”