Save the date for Beth's annual charity derby day at Danescroft Equestrian

AN annual charity derby day is to be held at Danescroft Equestrian Centre this Saturday, June 22.

The annual event is in aid of the Beth McGurk Trust and takes place at the Lisburn venue courtesy of Leah Knight and Michael Dobbs.

The derby gets underway on Saturday morning at 9.30am with two arenas running.In arena one there will be 70cm, 85cm, 1m and 1.10, derby classes. These will be jumped off against the clockArena two will cater for more novice partnerships, with classes ranging from cross-poles to 70cm.All proceeds go towards helping Beth, who has Freidrichs Ataxia, live as comfortable and independent a life as possible.

Over the years Beth has coped bravely with the effects of this disease and her determination has got her through some very difficult times.

Beth relies heavily on physiotherapy and pilates to maintain muscle tone and flexibility, which makes her day to day life that little bit easier. However, these treatments can be expensive which is why the horsey world is coming together, once again, to raise some money, all while having a great day out.

There will be fabulous prizes on offer for competitors, as well as a prize draw.