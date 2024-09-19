Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s an early heads-up for a spring spectacular you won’t want to miss out on.

Preparations are already under way for the traditional tractor show season opener The Tractor World Show, which utilises even more of Malvern’s Three Counties Showground on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd February 2025.

A sneak peek ahead reveals new thrills mixing with firm favourites: veteran, vintage, classic and brand new tractors, enthusiast clubs, Land Rovers, classic lorries and trucks, “miniature model” exhibits area, horticultural and gardening equipment, including classic and modern ride-on mowers.

Sunday welcomes the brand new Outdoor Vintage Autojumble, dedicated to “strictly second hand” motoring themed bygones, collectables and memorabilia. It’s the perfect counterpart to H J Pugh and Co’s renowned Saturday auction of tractors, vehicles, machinery, spares, tools and more.

Including the showground’s brand new Kildare Hall, for the first time ever the show will take over four spacious exhibition halls, plus acres of outdoor hardstanding. From plentiful free parking and facilities, to catering and camping, comfort is guaranteed across two fantastic days of browsing, getting inspired and bagging bargains, whatever the weather.

Whether planning to visit, exhibit, shop, or motor straight into Sunday’s popular classic commercial drive-in day, visit www.tractorworldshow.co.uk and Tractor World Show on Facebook for all details, breaking news, exhibitor entries and advance tickets.

Save the date. It’s the springtime spectacular your calendar’s already looking forward to.