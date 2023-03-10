Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, issued the warning after being made aware of a farmer who was swindled out of money by someone purporting to sell machinery online.

Carla Lockhart said: “I cannot comment on the specific details, but this example is probably one of many across Northern Ireland where someone has paid money for a machine on a farming auction/marketplace site, and then no such product exists when it comes to delivery of the machine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It can be extremely easy to be conned by these gangsters. The advert looks legitimate, the seller interacts as normal. However, often the deal is too good to be true.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has urged the local farming community to be vigilant.

“I would encourage everyone to be very wary around sending payment before receipt of the item.”

She added: “Anyone finding themselves in this situation should contact the PSNI. The police are greatly experienced in this area and, whilst it can cause embarrassment to be conned, it is vital the fraudsters don’t get away with this breach of trust.”

Advertisement