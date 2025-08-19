School support continues from community supermarket stores

SPAR and EUROSPAR stores across the country are continuing to support schools in their local communities by giving away a total of £5,000.

10 schools now have the opportunity to win £500 ahead of their return this September.

Shoppers are invited to nominate their local schools to receive the cash, via QR codes which can be scanned in-store. From textbooks to sports equipment and classroom upgrades, the winning schools can spend the £500 on whatever is most needed this new school year.

SPAR and EUROSPAR store teams are dedicated to sustaining and developing their local communities and they have been giving back to local schools across the country throughout the year.

In June, the School Sports Day Campaign, which began over 13 years ago, supported 606 schools, over 100 more than last year. In total, 576 kits were provided to schools, along with 247 packs of medals. Local retailers also provided refreshments and goodies, ensuring the pupils had a fantastic sports day.

As part of the campaign, and in celebration of EUROSPAR’s 25th anniversary, five schools across the country were also chosen to receive £250 from EUROSPAR NI, to help with the purchase of much needed sports equipment and celebrate 25 years supporting local schools and communities. The five chosen schools were Knockbreda Primary School in Belfast, St Eithne's Primary School in Derry/Londonderry, Dromintee Primary School in Newry, St. Patrick’s Primary School in Ballymena and Bush Primary School in Dungannon.

Stephanie Tares, brand marketing consumer engagement manager at Henderson Group, which owns the SPAR and EUROSPAR brands in Northern Ireland, said: “Giving back to our local communities is at the heart of everything we do. We know schools are often under pressure, so it's great to be able to provide local schools with a boost to help them purchase much needed equipment for the new school year and show our support for our communities.”

The competition launched on 11th August and closes on 31st August 2025. Shoppers can find and scan a QR code instore or enter online via https://www.spar-ni.co.uk/competition/back-to-school-giveaway/