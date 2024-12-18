Schools invited to take part in Environmental Youth Speak competition

Camilla James, South West College Head of People and Culture, council Chair John McClaughry, Supriya Foster, South West College Sustainability Officer, and Reece England, council Climate Education Officer. Regards

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council, in partnership with South West College, is inviting primary schools in the district to compete in the Environmental Youth Speak competition.

The competition is open to pupils in P5 to P7 and schools can nominate a team of up to three or an individual pupil to represent their school.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘Where would be bee without pollinators’. Pupils are encouraged to research this topic and then present their views in an initial submission which should be submitted by Friday, February 28. Successful students will then be invited to the finals day which will take place on Thursday, April 10, in South West College Erne campus, Enniskillen.

Launching the public speaking competition, council Chair John McClaughry said: “I am delighted that the council and South West College are working together to organise Environmental Youth Speak.

“It is an excellent initiative which not only empowers our young people to speak out and share their views on key environmental issues, but it also provides them with an opportunity to enhance their skills in public speaking.

“I would encourage all schools to participate in the competition as our young people will be the environmental leaders of the future. Therefore, it is important that we inspire them to protect the environment and hear their views about what they would like to see and do to protect our planet.”

Supriya Foster, Sustainability Officer at South West College, said: “South West College is delighted to partner with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on the inspiring 'Fermanagh and Omagh Environmental Youth Speak' initiative, which champions biodiversity and sustainability.

“Sustainability is paramount to South West College’s ethos, and we are proud to host this event at our Erne campus and to be part of such a vital initiative that empowers young voices advocating for a greener future.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to ensuring that our natural and built environment is cherished and sustainably managed and to working with partners to deliver on the Climate Change and Sustainable Development and Biodiversity strategies.

This event helps to achieve these commitments whilst inspiring young people to create a lasting legacy where people are encouraged to protect our environment.

For more information contact the Climate Team on 0300 303 1777 or via [email protected]