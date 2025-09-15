Scotch Beef showcased in The Netherlands with exclusive event at Van der Valk Princeville, Breda

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) continues to raise the profile of Scotch Beef across Europe with a special Scotch Beef Club event in the Netherlands on 8 September at Van der Valk Princeville, Breda.

Organised by G&B Yerseke BV in partnership with Quality Meat Scotland and Seafood Scotland, this high-profile gathering of restraunteurs highlights QMS’s ongoing mission to increase exports of premium Scotch Beef to key international markets.

The event featured a three-course gastronomic menu centred around Scotch Beef, complemented by a selection of Scottish drinks and seafood, showcasing the best of Scotland’s food and drink heritage. Attendees enjoyed a presentation by Sarah Millar, Chief Executive at Quality Meat Scotland and film on Scotch Beef, providing an insight into the quality, provenance and sustainability of the product, followed by a tasting session to experience its exceptional taste and tenderness firsthand.

The chefs behind the menu were Patrick ’t Hart of Zeezout, Eric Tas of ’t Ganzennest, Mitchel Tromp of Cuisine by Tromp, Eran Tibi of Soho House and Gertjan Kiers of G&B Yerseke BV. All are recognised as high-calibre chefs with a strong passion for red meat, bringing their expertise and creativity to showcase Scotch Beef at its very best.

Adding to the immersive Scottish experience, the event included a live butcher demonstration, illustrating the craft behind preparing Scotch Beef, alongside traditional entertainment with a bagpiper.

Tom Gibson, director of business development at QMS, said: “The Scotch Beef Club continues to build on our success in premium markets by connecting directly with key foodservice stakeholders. This event in the Netherlands is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Scotch Beef’s consistent quality and the story behind our brand, while strengthening relationships in an important European market.”

Sarah Millar, chief executive at Quality Meat Scotland, added: “Scotch Beef is renowned for its superior quality, sustainability credentials and exceptional flavour, which resonate strongly with discerning customers. Events like this, in partnership with G&B Yerseke BV and Seafood Scotland, enable us to celebrate Scotland’s finest produce and deepen engagement with key partners across Europe. Our aim is to make Scotland the choice for premium red meat, ensuring customers everywhere recognise the unique quality and provenance that Scotch Beef delivers.”

Any restaurant business, in the UK or overseas, serving premium Scotch Beef is invited to join the Scotch Beef Club to access marketing support and benefit from QMS’s promotional activities to raise awareness of Scotland’s premium red meat.